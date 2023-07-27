Beat the monsoon blues!

• Monsoon is one of the most exciting seasons in India. But during pregnancy, it could turn quite uncomfortable. The heavy rains, thundering sky, gloomy weather and cancelled plans could lead to a lot of mood swings in pregnant women, the monsoon blues. There is also an increased risk of acquiring infections and communicable diseases. Dr Swathi Gogineni, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital shares simple tips during pregnancy, we could make it enjoyable to the most possible extent.

• Maintain the usual fluid intake. Though the temperatures fall, humidity rises during monsoon. So, if we don’t drink enough liquids, there is an increased risk of dehydration. Many pregnant women suffer from dehydration in the monsoons, leading to nausea, headaches and fainting. Fluid intake must stay at the same level as before. Make it a habit to drink purified or boiled water, 2-2.5 litres a day. Add juices and coconut water regularly to your diet.

• Eat healthy – Immunity is at its lowest. So, stick to a good protein diet. Consume warm foods and freshly prepared foods. Avoid foods that carry a risk of carrying germs like cabbage or spinach.

• Avoid street food, despite cravings. The unhygienic conditions in which they are prepared, not using purified water and extreme spicy nature of these foods can be harmful. They could attract germs and can lead to multiple diseases, especially during monsoon. Hence stick to clean, home-made foods.

• Maintain personal hygiene as overlooking this aspect can pave way for infections. As the body’s immunity is low during pregnancy, there is a greater risk of contracting infection. Washing hands before cooking and using a sanitizer might help. Do visit the doctor in case of any symptoms suggesting infection. Prevention is the best cure. Make sure you have a bath with disinfectants at least once a day. This reduces the chance of germs staying on the body for a long time.

• Choose your dressing according to the weather. Wear clothing that is comfortable and loose, keeps the skin dry and allows you to breathe better as you can sweat more than you do in summer. Increased humidity can also lead to skin rashes. Cotton clothes are preferred. Avoid synthetics as they do not absorb sweat.

• Beware of slippery surfaces. Any slip or fall could turn harmful to you and your baby. Wear comfortable footwear. Avoid using heels and walk slowly.

• Sanitation of the surroundings is also important. Use a strong disinfectant to clean the house. Dust the house, wash and replace your beddings and clean the toilets regularly as there could be germs anywhere.

• Keep mosquitoes away. Stay well covered, using nets over your beds can help, can use mosquito repellents. Stagnant pools of water in and around your house must be taken care of as they are a breeding site for mosquitoes.