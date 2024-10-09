Bipasha Basu reveals daughter Devi’s ‘favourite book’

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu shared a glimpse of her daughter Devi’s favourite new book.

Bipasha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her daughter holding on to her the book titled: “Devi’s Treasury of Nursery Rhymes.”

In the clip, she is seen telling her daughter to read her favourite rhyme from the book as Devi holds on to the treasured gift.

On October 4, Bipasha revealed that her “little lady” Devi is a “shoe lover” already. She posted a motley of moments from her holiday with her family. She posted a video, where Devi was seen trying on her “papa’s” shoes and Bipasha was asking her to not put her tiny foot into it as it is “too big”.

“Nonstop conversation with my little lady… Shoe lover already,” Bipasha captioned the video.

Bipasha married her beau Karan Singh Grover in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi in November 2022.

Bipasha, who made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan’s action thriller ‘Ajnabee’, got the spotlight with Vikram Bhatt’s 2002 supernatural horror thriller ‘Raaz’.

She was then seen in films such as ‘Chor Machaaye Shor’, ‘Jism’, ‘Zameen’, ‘Aetbaar’, ‘No Entry’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Corporate’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Race’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Raaz 3: The Third Dimension’, and ‘Welcome to New York’ among many others. The actress was last seen in the crime thriller series ‘Dangerous’.

Talking about her husband, Karan has worked in television shows like ‘Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3’, ‘Dil Dosti Dance’, ‘Qubool Hai’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’.

He has appeared in movies like ‘Hate Story 3’, and ‘Bhram’.

Karan was last seen in ‘Fighter’, directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, it starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.