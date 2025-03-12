Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Transforms Vizag with a Futuristic Fusion of Fashion, Technology & Entertainment

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour dazzled Vizag with a spectacular showcase merging fashion, technology, and entertainment. This electrifying event brought a futuristic vision to life, featuring cutting-edge designs and high-energy performances. Showstopper Tamannaah Bhatia commanded the runway, embodying Akshat Bansal’s avant-garde vision for Bloni. Ritviz’s pulsating live performance heightened the atmosphere, creating a mesmerizing fusion of style, sound, and technology.

In collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), Blenders Pride Fashion Tour continues to push the boundaries of India’s fashion landscape. The synergy between FDCI’s expertise and the tour’s pioneering approach resulted in a spectacular presentation in Vizag, setting a new benchmark for immersive fashion experiences.

Akshat Bansal’s collection revolutionized the runway with AI-generated visuals, 3D-modeled elements, and innovative textiles. The audience was captivated by photochromatic technology, which transformed outfits in real time. Tamannaah Bhatia’s showstopping walk brought the futuristic designs to life. Chef Mohammed Ashiq’s delightful cuisine and Ritviz’s electrifying beats completed the night.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer at Pernod Ricard India, shared, “Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has always pushed creative boundaries. This year, we are integrating AI, creating an immersive experience that defines the future of style. Collaborating with visionary designers like Akshat Bansal reflects our commitment to shaping India’s evolving fashion landscape.”

Designer Akshat Bansal expressed, “Fashion is no longer just about clothing; it is an evolving dialogue between innovation, technology, and self-expression. This collection blends unconventional and organic materials with visuals created through human and machine collaboration.”

Showstopper Tamannaah Bhatia shared, “Walking for Bloni at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour was an incredible experience. Akshat Bansal’s collection was breathtaking. I felt empowered and glamorous in the show-stopping outfit.” Singer Ritviz added, “Performing at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour was amazing! The energy of the crowd was infectious, and I loved how my music complemented the stunning visuals and fashion.”

Curator Ashish Soni remarked, “The Vizag edition exemplified the impact of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour on fashion and style. It’s thrilling to see it evolve into ‘The One and Only’ platform for cutting-edge fashion experiences.”

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, concluded, “FDCI is proud to partner with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. Vizag was a testament to this evolving narrative. Together, we are shaping the future of fashion.” The Fashion Tour now moves to Guwahati on March 23rd, 2025, promising another evening of innovation, music, and fashion.