Bridging tradition and empowerment through timeless craftsmanship

House of Tuhina, founded by NID graduate Tuhina Goyal, blends the beauty of Indian craftsmanship with modern design. Born into a family of doctors, Tuhina defied conventional career paths, choosing to follow her passion for art and design. After completing her degree in textile-apparels design, her love for jewellery led her to further studies at Central St. Martins in London, where she honed her skills in jewellery making and business development. Her journey into accessories began small, driven by the desire to make people look beautiful, but it quickly blossomed into a celebrated brand.

Excerpts from the interview:

1. What inspired you to found House of Tuhina, and how did your background in textile-apparels design influence your foray into jewellery?

I’ve always been passionate about jewellery and fascinated by the diversity of India’s arts and crafts. My background in textile design, especially from my time at the National Institute of Design (NID), played a crucial role in my journey. I love creating something from basic materials that people have seen for years, but in a new, exciting avatar. That curiosity and passion drove me to start House of Tuhina.

2. Can you elaborate on the core mission and vision of House of Tuhina, and how have they evolved since its inception?

House of Tuhina bridges the gap between traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary fashion. Our mission is to showcase India’s diverse artistic heritage on a global stage while empowering women in Delhi NCR through skill development. Over time, we’ve evolved by not only creating unique designs but also providing employment opportunities for women, helping them gain respect in society while preserving traditional crafts.

3. How do you balance preserving the rich heritage of Indian design with incorporating contemporary creativity in your jewellery collections?

We carefully maintain the tradition of handmade craftsmanship, from hand-moulded kiln units to hand-dyed cotton yarns. This dedication ensures we preserve Indian heritage while incorporating modern elements like current fashion trends and customer preferences. It’s about balancing timeless artistry with contemporary relevance, allowing our pieces to appeal to a global audience.

4. How do you select raw materials and gemstones for your designs, and how do you ensure their authenticity and uniqueness?

We source materials from trusted suppliers who follow ethical practices. Each material’s natural variations in colour and texture are celebrated, and we integrate these thoughtfully into our designs. The authenticity of each piece comes from the skilled artisans who work with these materials by hand. Their craftsmanship ensures that each design is unique, highlighting the inherent beauty of the raw materials.

5. Can you discuss the role of skilled craftsmen in your brand and how their expertise contributes to the authenticity and timelessness of your creations?

Our artisans are at the heart of what we do. Every piece is crafted using traditional techniques like engraving, carving, and moulding, which ensures authenticity. The excellence they bring through their focused investment in each design makes our jewellery stand out. Their work embodies the dedication and skill that is required to achieve the high quality we strive for in every piece.

6. House of Tuhina has a strong focus on empowering women artisans. Can you share some success stories and the impact this has had on their lives and communities?

Our journey began with two women approaching us for domestic work, and today, those two have become cluster leaders, managing teams of about 100 women. By teaching them techniques like hand weaving, we have helped them not only earn money but also gain respect within their communities. One of the most inspiring moments was when a group of artisans told us they had renovated their homes, building a new floor for their families. It was then we realized the true impact of our work.

7. How does House of Tuhina approach sustainability in terms of sourcing materials and production processes?

Sustainability is central to our brand. Every product is handmade using traditional methods, whether it’s hand-weaving or dyeing cotton yarn. We believe in the artistry that comes from this hands-on approach. It not only preserves our cultural heritage but also supports artisans by providing them meaningful employment. We’ve developed many techniques in-house that are unique to House of Tuhina, and our artisans are trained to master them.

8. What strategies have you employed to position House of Tuhina in the highly competitive jewellery market, both in India and internationally?

Our strategy has always been to keep Indian art and culture alive in our designs. We create pieces from the most basic raw materials but present them in a new light. This distinctive approach has helped us stand out. We believe that the world is yet to fully discover the brilliance of Indian craftsmanship, and this belief inspires every creation at House of Tuhina.

9. What challenges have you faced in building and growing House of Tuhina, and how have you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges was training unskilled workers in the early days. We’ve also faced difficulties in maintaining the quality of handmade materials and pushing our artisans to deliver high-end products. Despite these challenges, we’ve had rewarding milestones, such as our first show at an export fair. It was then we realized how universally loved handmade Indian products could be, which gave us the confidence to keep going.

10. What are your future plans for House of Tuhina in terms of product expansion, market reach, and community impact?

We’re planning to expand our jewellery collections with new designs and broaden our market reach both in India and internationally. E-commerce and partnerships with retail outlets are a big part of

this strategy. On the community front, we’re committed to empowering more women in Delhi NCR, helping them gain financial independence and respect in society through skill development and employment.