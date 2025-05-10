Celebrate mom’s health with almonds

No single day can truly capture the love, care, and strength that mothers provide every day. From checking if we’ve eaten to quietly managing everything behind the scenes, moms are constantly putting others before themselves. This Mother’s Day, let’s take a moment to care for her in return—by supporting her health and well-being in a simple, thoughtful way.

A small yet powerful gesture is encouraging her to make California almonds part of her daily routine. Known as the “King of Nuts,” almonds are a natural source of 15 essential nutrients like protein, vitamin E, magnesium, and zinc. They help support energy, regulate blood sugar, promote healthy skin, aid weight management, and support heart health—making them a perfect everyday companion for moms on the move.

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan shared, “Even as a child, I remember gifting my mom something health-focused every Mother’s Day. It’s a tradition I still follow. I love making her a nourishing, guilt-free dessert with almonds for that extra boost of health and taste. Now, even my daughter is learning to prioritize health when choosing gifts.”

Fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala highlighted the importance of natural nutrition for mothers, saying, “New moms often ask me about pre- or post-workout snacks. I always recommend wholesome options like almonds. They’re rich in protein, good fats, iron, and vitamin E—great for recovery, energy, and overall wellness. Moms need to remember: your health matters too.”

Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare, added, “Many women deal silently with conditions like PCOS or menopause, making healthy eating even more critical. Almonds offer satiety, help manage weight, and provide sustained energy in a fuss-free way. Just a handful daily can support better well-being.”

Nutrition consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy emphasized heart health: “Heart disease is now a leading cause of death among Indian women. Prevention matters. Almonds may help lower LDL cholesterol and reduce inflammation—making them a simple, heart-smart snack for busy moms.”

Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, cosmetologist and skin expert, spoke about beauty from within: “Moms often ignore their own self-care. Almonds, rich in healthy fats and alpha-tocopherol (a form of vitamin E), support anti-aging and skin health. Daily consumption may improve skin texture and enhance UV resistance.”

South Indian actress Shriya Saran shared, “As a new mom, I’ve learned how essential it is to fuel my body right. Almonds are now a go-to snack—they’re portable, protein-rich, and help keep me going between shoots and parenting.”

Actress Vani Bhojan added, “I always gift my mom a curated box of almonds. She loves them roasted with Indian spices alongside her tea. It’s my way of making sure she eats something wholesome—even on her busiest days.” This Mother’s Day, celebrate her with a gift that supports her health. Almonds are more than just a snack—they’re a nourishing way to say, “I care.”