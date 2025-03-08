Clinikally launches ‘The Skin We Hide’ campaign, exposes the real struggles of women behind flawless skin standards

Clinikally, India’s leading e-pharmacy and online dermatology platform has recently announced the launch of its Women’s Day campaign, ‘The Skin We Hide’. This bold initiative confronts society’s rigid beauty standards that have long pressured women to hide their natural skin under makeup, scarves and filters and instead presents a powerful alternative i.e. expert-led skin healing over self-doubt.

As part of the campaign, the film showcases three women grappling with the relentless scrutiny of societal beauty standards. One woman is seen battling acne and harshly scrubbing her face as judgmental whispers question her skincare routine. Another hurriedly conceals dark spots, deliberately avoiding her reflection while a cruel voice remarks on her appearance. Meanwhile, the third woman hides behind filters, having internalized the belief that her natural complexion is unacceptable.

As each woman reaches her breaking point, they realize their view of how their skin looks is weighed on by societal expectations and their own struggles. The turning point emerges as they choose expert dermatological care over self-doubt, breaking free from years of insecurity. The campaign ends with them embracing their skin, no longer hiding but owning their confidence.

Optimistic with the launch of the campaign, Isha Godboley, Head of Brand Marketing, Clinikally said, “The Skin We Hide isn’t just a campaign; it’s a movement. We are inviting women across India to take control of their skin health with expert guidance. By normalizing real skin and advocating for solutions that empower, not shame, we aim to drive lasting change with this campaign.”

As Women’s Day approaches, conversations about empowerment, self-acceptance, and breaking societal norms take the center stage. With this campaign, Clinikally taps into an underrepresented narrative—the mental and emotional toll of beauty standards and offers a tangible solution. With online dermatology consultations, women can seek personalized care and reclaim their confidence on their own terms.

Through ‘The Skin We Hide’ campaign, Clinikally strives to evoke conversations that the world needs to have. This will empower women to stop hiding and start healing their skin and live with bold confidence.