COWE Signs BMO Agreement with SIDBI for Pan-India Rollout

The Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE) has signed an agreement with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), becoming a recognized Business Membership Organization (BMO) for a pan-India rollout. The initiative aims to empower women-led MSMEs, with a strong focus on the manufacturing sector.

A BMO agreement with SIDBI involves a collaboration between industry associations (BMOs) and SIDBI to facilitate access to credit and other financial services for MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) through referral arrangements.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) established under an Act of Indian Parliament, acts as the Principal Financial Institution for Promotion, Financing and Development of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector as well as for co-ordination of functions of institutions engaged in similar activities. COWE is a home-grown body of women entrepreneurs which has spread its footprint across India. It is probably only Hyderabad based Women Entrepreneurs trade body expanded across India.

The agreement was signed by Sandhya Reddy, Founder Director, COWE, and Chandramouli, General Manager, SIDBI. The program will launch immediately in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, offering financial access, capacity building, and market linkages COWE disclosed in a press note issued in the city today.

“This partnership reflects SIDBI’s commitment to inclusive, balanced growth,” said Prakash Kumar, Deputy Managing Director, SIDBI.

Shylaja Reddy, Chairperson, COWE, added, “This collaboration will unlock new opportunities for women-led enterprises.”

The signing was attended by Pavan Kumar, Executive Director, TGIIC, and saw participation from COWE’s board Members Uma Gurkha, Madhu Tyagi, Chapter Presidents, Kalpana Rao. Telangana and Geetha Srikanth, Andhra Pradesh and CEO Usha Paliath. The program will expand to other states in phases.