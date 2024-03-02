Designer lips by Estée Lauder x Sabyasachi

The intensity and the warmth. The delirium of colour. The alchemy of textures, scents, and senses. They all leap into life in the new Estée Lauder x Sabyasachi limited-edition lipstick collection.

Often regarded as the source of aspiration for the Indian luxury lifestyle, globally renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee takes pride in celebrating Indian heritage and culture, bringing it to a global audience through his fashion, bridal, accessories, fine and high jewelry designs. Like Estée Lauder, Sabyasachi has built his brand based on a strong emotional connection with women, which is brought to life through this new exclusive collaboration.

Estée Lauder x Sabyasachi presents 10 Satin Matte and Ultra Matte Lipsticks, each crafted to perfection, with gilded cases adorned with 24K gold plated accents and emblazoned with the Bengal tiger. Sabyasachi’s insignia, the Bengal tiger is a symbol of strength, power and beauty.

The collection celebrates the colour story of India, featuring 10 exclusive matte lipsticks, each shade distinctly curated by Sabyasachi, inspired by individual threads from his designs. The opulent shades, covering a spectrum of hues, named in celebration of Indian culture, feature creamy matte textures for comfortable wear in two luxurious finishes: Satin Matte and Ultra Matte. Each lipstick is a sensorial experience, scented with warm, spicy cinnamon notes.