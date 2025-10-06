Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on fashion, comfort and life beyond television

Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, one of the most beloved faces in Indian entertainment, recently opened up about her approach to fashion, personal style, and life. Known for her powerful performances and timeless elegance, Divyanka revealed that comfort, rather than brand labels, guides her choices.

When asked if she considers herself brand-conscious, the actress was straightforward. “No, I am not much of a brand-conscious person. I prefer to take things that I like, irrespective of their brand. If it appeals to me, that’s more important. Whatever suits me and whatever I like is what I go for, irrespective of the label,” she said. Her philosophy highlights a preference for authenticity and individuality over trends or brand recognition.

Divyanka elaborated on what fashion means to her. “Fashion, to me, is anything that is comfortable. Yes, it should be appealing to the eyes, but most importantly, it should be comfortable for me. Anything that is comfortable yet appealing is fashion, be it simple or extravagant,” she explained. Over the years, she has skillfully combined traditional Indian wear with contemporary styles, creating a signature look that has earned admiration from fans and peers alike. On the career front, Divyanka rose to fame with her debut in Banoo Mein Teri Dulhan and further solidified her position as a household name with her role as Dr. Ishita Bhalla in the iconic series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Fondly called Ishima by fans, her on-screen chemistry with little Ruhi, played by Ruhanika Dhawan, became one of the most memorable aspects of the show, endearing her to millions of viewers across the country. Away from the camera, Divyanka married actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016, and the couple continues to captivate audiences through their social media presence. From sharing glimpses of their fitness routines to documenting their travel adventures, they have become one of television’s most admired couples, setting major travel and fitness goals for their fans. Divyanka’s perspective on fashion and lifestyle reflects a balance of elegance, comfort, and authenticity. While she embraces style, her choices emphasize practicality and personal preference, making her a role model for those who value individuality over fleeting trends. Whether on-screen or off-screen, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya continues to inspire audiences with her grace, talent, and relatable approach to life and fashion. Her journey underscores that true style is not about labels but confidence, comfort, and self-expression—a philosophy she embodies effortlessly.