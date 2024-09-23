Dr Aruna Kalra shines light on female foeticide and gender bias in her book ‘I Want a Boy’

In her newly released book “I Want a Boy” (Vitasta), renowned gynaecologist and author Dr. Aruna Kalra delves into the persistent societal preference for male children and the harsh realities faced by women who bear daughters. The book, based on personal experiences and professional observations, exposes the cultural pressures that fuel gender bias, female foeticide, and the oppression of women in Indian society.

Dr. Kalra, through her candid narrative, highlights the emotional and physical challenges of childbirth. For both mothers and obstetricians, the process is intense—marked by a mixture of anticipation, pain, and societal expectations. She explains that the experience of delivering a child is often accompanied by societal pressure, particularly when the newborn is not a boy. The rollercoaster of emotions faced by mothers is shared by their doctors, who must balance empathy and professional detachment while ensuring the well-being of both mother and child.

The book explores how, in India’s orthodox society, the birth of a boy is celebrated far more than that of a girl. Dr. Kalra points out that this preference for sons—driven by traditional beliefs about lineage, inheritance, and familial obligations—remains prevalent across all socio-economic and cultural groups. Surprisingly, gender bias is often even more deeply rooted in wealthier and more educated families.

Dr. Kalra also sheds light on the continued practice of sex-selective methods. Despite strict legal restrictions, some families still seek out medical interventions such as pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) or even illegal sex-selective abortions to increase their chances of having a boy. These practices are deeply embedded in cultural norms and are difficult to eradicate without broader societal change.

One of the key themes of I Want a Boy is the importance of education in combating gender bias. Dr. Kalra believes that public awareness campaigns, gender sensitization programs in schools, and community initiatives promoting the value of girls are essential to changing societal attitudes. She advocates for legal enforcement against illegal sex-selective practices, paired with efforts to challenge and reshape cultural views on gender.

In envisioning a perfect world, Dr. Kalra describes a society where all children are valued equally, regardless of gender. In such a world, families would focus on nurturing their children based on their individual needs and potential, free from the weight of societal expectations. She remains optimistic, noting that younger generations of parents are increasingly adopting more progressive attitudes, prioritizing the health and well-being of their children over gender preferences.

Dr. Kalra’s book is both a personal and professional reflection on the need for a more equitable approach to motherhood and parenting. Through her work, she aims to raise awareness and spark change, encouraging society to recognize the worth and potential of every child, whether boy or girl.