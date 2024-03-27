Elevate your style: Don the perfect look

Fashion trends for 2024 have a strong significance of lingerie. The right bra can uplift more than just the bust; it can elevate an entire outfit, creating a seamless and confident silhouette. Triumph International and Sloggi, understand the role of lingerie in styling your outfit - seamlessly merging comfort with flair.

Discover how the right lingerie can elevate your style and give you the perfect look.

Triumph: Where Elegance Meets Comfort

Triumph lingerie is synonymous with elegance, the brand seamlessly combines intricate designs with the highest standards of comfort, ensuring that every piece becomes an integral part of your styling journey.

1. The Perfect Fit: The brand understands the key to a stunning appearance lies in the perfect fit. Ill-fitting lingerie can compromise not only comfort but also the way the clothes are styled. Brand’s commitment to comfort ensures that their lingerie enhance natural curves, providing the ideal foundation for any outfit.

2. Craftsmanship: Delicate lacework, exquisite embroidery, and thoughtful details adorn the lingerie. Each piece ensures comfort to your body while enhancing your natural shape. This attention to detail ensures the lingerie is comfortable and luxurious to be styled with any outfit.

3. Versatility: Triumph recognises that women desire lingerie that can adapt to styling for different occasions. Whether it’s the seamless, invisible finish for a sleek look under form-fitting dresses or the intricate lace patterns, they ensure it is catering to diverse style preferences.

Blossom Spotlight:

The Blossom Spotlight series is made with lightweight materials and has a smooth back to create a streamlined look beneath your top, making styling easier and more comfortable. The full coverage PU cups are lightly padded will give your silhouette a natural shape. Flower jacquard provides and adds an elegance and femininity.

Gorgeous Silhouette:

The Gorgeous Silhouette collection with the folded cups are lightly padded for a beautiful shape under your favorite T-shirts. Double layer back panel smoothens & shapes, making it the perfect choice to style up. Padded shoulder straps are extendable and can be adjusted to cross-over for extra support.

Sloggi: Embracing Comfort in Style

Sloggi, the comfort-driven lingerie for the upbeat and ever moving generation redefines the modern woman’s approach to undergarments. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to comfort, it perfectly integrates into the lifestyle of the contemporary woman of today.

1. Zero Feel Comfort: Sloggi’s signature lies in its use of innovative materials that feel like a second skin or have Zero Feel. The brand’s dedication to creating soft, breathable fabrics ensures comfortable wear throughout the day, allowing women to move effortlessly without compromising on comfort.

2. Innerwear-as-outwear: Today the fashion trend embraced globally is the innerwear-as-outwear trend and Sloggi is the perfect styling partner for this. The clean lines and understated look can be styled with a stole for a dinner party or with a shrug at a music festival, making it an ideal styling choice.

3. Adaptability: Recognizing the dynamic nature of modern life, the brand designs lingerie that seamlessly transitions from the office to the gym and beyond. It provides support without sacrificing comfort and ensures adapting to your lifestyle.

Zero Feel Bralette

The Zero Feel collection of Sloggi ensures you feel free, feel light, feel comfortable- but don’t feel your underwear! The bralette from the ZERO Feel series is absolutely invisible, ultra soft and smooth. The adaptable bra can be styled with a denim jacket or worn for all-day comfort under your favorite tee shirt.

Zero Feel Lace 2.0

Sloggi Zero Feel Lace bra top has lightly padded cups with comfortably soft mesh lining and scalloped edges to create a decorative neckline that remains invisible under clothes. The bra also has removable pads and the bra remains invisible under figure-hugging clothing thanks to innovative dot bonding technology.

Choosing the Right Lingerie

Choosing the right lingerie is essential, either to your everyday or for a specific occasion – the right lingerie should be transformative. At Triumph and Sloggi, we believe that lingerie is more than just about providing support; it’s about enhancing confidence and allowing women to embrace their unique style.