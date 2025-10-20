Elnaaz Norouzi shines as showstopper at Maheka Mirpuri’s cancer awareness gala

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi captivated audiences as the showstopper at celebrity designer Maheka Mirpuri’s 13th Annual Charity Gala – Move for Cancer Awareness. Held at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, the star-studded evening combined fashion with a heartfelt cause, raising funds to support cancer patients at Tata Memorial Hospital.

Wearing an elegant couture ensemble designed by Maheka Mirpuri, Elnaaz brought poise and purpose to the runway. Her presence was one of the highlights of the evening, reflecting the gala’s mission of using creativity to drive meaningful change. For Elnaaz, this moment was far more personal than a glamorous appearance.

“As an actor, I’ve always believed storytelling goes beyond the screen, and this event is a reminder of the power of purpose,” she said. “Cancer is unpredictable. It reminds us how fragile life is, and that fear pushes me to do whatever I can to help. This gala uses art and fashion to support people in real need, and I feel honored to be part of it.” The charity gala, founded by Maheka Mirpuri, has emerged as one of Bollywood’s most respected philanthropic initiatives. Over the years, it has raised significant funds to support underprivileged cancer patients, making access to treatment possible for hundreds of families.

Elnaaz, who has earned praise for her performances in Indian cinema and global projects, continues to grow as an international talent. After impactful roles in series and films across platforms, she is now gearing up for her upcoming releases — Mastiii 4 in India and the international spy-thriller Hotel Tehran, where she stars alongside Hollywood names Zachary Levi and Liam Neeson. “Fashion, like film, is a powerful form of expression,” Elnaaz added. “But when that expression carries purpose, it becomes truly unforgettable.” With her blend of talent, social consciousness, and global appeal, Elnaaz Norouzi continues to redefine what it means to be a modern artist with a voice.