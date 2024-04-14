Empowering aspiring makeover professionals

Dr Preethi Adusumilli, the reigning Mrs. India Telangana and recently crowned Corporate Queen - Mrs. India 2024, has unveiled her latest endeavour: Sisiro Academy. This academy is poised to revolutionize the grooming and makeover industry by offering world-class training to aspiring professionals, with a special initiative to provide free courses worth Rs 3 lakhs to the first ten students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Dr Preethi’s journey from representing Telangana at the national Mrs. India Pageant to winning prestigious titles underscores her passion for empowerment and community enrichment. Her vision for Sisiro Academy is rooted in equipping individuals from tier 2 and tier 3 cities with the skills and certifications needed for successful global careers in hairstyling, cosmetology, and beyond.

Sisiro Academy will differentiate itself by providing training from acclaimed e-trainers, blending online modules with hands-on learning in a world-class setup. The curriculum spans diverse courses, from dental assisting to advanced cosmetology, catering to various career aspirations within the makeover and grooming industry. Dr Preethi’s commitment to inclusivity is exemplified by the academy’s scholarship program, offering a transformative opportunity for underprivileged students to pursue their dreams without financial constraints. Prospective applicants from impoverished families are encouraged to reach out to Sisiro Academy for further details.

Beyond her achievements in the pageantry world and business ventures, Dr Preethi’s holistic approach as an artist, academician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist underscores her dedication to societal impact and excellence. Sisiro Academy embodies her ethos of empowering individuals to become not just professionals but also entrepreneurs and global ambassadors of their craft.

Dr Preethi’s transformative initiatives reflect her unwavering commitment to inspire and uplift the next generation of makeover professionals, setting a new standard for excellence in the industry.