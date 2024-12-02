Enhancing the Eyelashes

Across cultures worldwide, eyes have always played a central role in defining beauty and allure. For centuries, people have sought to enhance the appearance of their eyes through the use of various pigments and colours. Eyelashes, being the thickest hairs on our body, are key in this process.

Nothing enhances eyes better than having long, lush lashes. Eyelashes enhance the natural beauty of the eyes by making them appear bigger and more alert. The upper eyelashes are arranged in five to six rows, with approximately 90 to 150 lashes per eye, while lower eyelid lashes have between 75 to 80 lashes in four rows. Healthy eyelashes can grow to about 12 millimeters and have a slight curvature.

Like other hair on our bodies, eyelashes also serve a protective function. They trigger blinking when touched and act as the first line of defense for delicate eyes. Eyelashes create a barrier against environmental elements like wind, dust, and rain. When the eye is open, eyelashes act almost like an air filter, stopping airborne debris and dirt from reaching the delicate eye. When the eyes are closed, lashes form an additional barrier against foreign irritants.

Not everyone is blessed with long, thick lashes, but that doesn’t mean you can’t achieve them.

Lash Care Routine

t At night, use a cleansing gel and cotton wool to remove eye makeup gently. For upper lashes, apply the cleanser to cotton wool and wrap it around your index finger. Brush through the lashes from underneath. To remove mascara from the lower lashes, use a cotton bud with a little cleanser on it. To remove kajal from the lower lashes, use a cotton bud with a little cleanser. Clean the corners of your eyes with a cotton bud as well.

t Be gentle when handling your lashes. Brush your lashes with an eyelash brush to prevent tangling. Heavy eye makeup, excessive mascara, and even eyelash extensions can damage lashes and lead to their loss.

t If you have very thin or sparse eyelashes, it can be concerning, and you may wonder how to encourage their growth. You can apply a small amount of oil to the eyelashes using a cotton bud. Almond oil, coconut oil, or olive oil are good options. Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes, then gently wipe it off with moist cotton wool. Do not leave oil on your eyelashes overnight, as this can lead to puffy eyes.

t Curry leaves are also known to help promote lash growth. Soak curry leaves in hot water and leave them to cool. Then make a paste of the curry leaves and apply it to the lashes using a cotton bud. Apply only a small amount and wash it off with water after 15 minutes.

t You can also apply aloe vera gel. If you have an aloe vera plant at home, extract the gel from the leaves, ensuring proper hygiene. Apply a small amount of aloe vera gel on your eyelashes before bed, and wash it off in the morning.

Castor Oil: Apply a small amount of castor oil to the eyelashes each night before bed, and wash it off in the morning.

Eyelid Massage: Gently massage your eyelids along the lash line.

Eyelash Serums: New eyelash serums are available to help enhance the growth of natural eyelashes. These serums also improve the health and texture of sparse and brittle lashes. In serum form, they are easy to apply and typically come with a brush applicator. Follow the directions on the label.

Mascara Application: Mascara adds glamour and thickness to eyelashes. However, it must be removed at night along with the rest of your eye makeup. Roll-on mascara is easy to apply and can be applied both above and below the upper lashes for a thicker look. Apply mascara on the lower lashes too. Wait for a while, then apply a second coat. Brush out the lashes with a small eyelash brush to prevent them from sticking together. The goal is to achieve a natural effect. You can also apply a little powder on your eyelashes between two coats of mascara to make them appear thicker.

Eyelash Extensions: The latest trend in eye glamour is eyelash extensions. These are attached to natural eyelashes, one by one, to make the lashes look thicker. A trained beautician should attach them. It’s up to you how thick you want your lashes to be. Eyelash extensions typically last about 3 weeks to a month, after which you’ll need a touch-up. The extensions are made from synthetic strands that are specially curved to resemble natural eyelashes. If you apply mascara on eyelash extensions, use a water-based one.