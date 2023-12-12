Falaq Naaz: Criticising nepotism is easy, but success hinges on individual talent

Actress Falaq Naaz, who has been part of shows such as ‘SasuralSimar Ka’, ‘Laal ishq’, ‘DoliArmaano Ki’, said getting that big break in the industry required a constant struggle. She added that this struggle was not one that was based on connections.

Speaking about her initial struggling days, Falaq said: “Honestly, when I first came here, I didn’t have any direct connections. After arriving, I looked up production houses on Google and found numbers in the telephone directory. I would go directly to the production house, introduce myself, and gradually build connections.”

She said it wasn’t about having someone vouch for her; it was about proving herself through auditions.

“I believe that networking and references don’t matter much because if you have talent, it speaks for itself,” said the ‘Adaalat’ actress.

Talking about nepotism, the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant shared: “Nepotism is common, but I believe that today’s audience, whether on the big screen or on television, is pretty discerning. They value talent, as shown by actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, who, despite being from a film family, gained recognition worldwide for his performances.”

“It’s not fair to blame success purely on nepotism, because many actors come from strong families. Family connections play an important part in many fields, such as having a family of doctors or advocates. Criticising nepotism in the entertainment industry is easy because there’s little opposition, but in reality, success hinges on individual talent,” said Falaq.

The ‘RadhaKrishn’ actress also believes that if you find a strong character or opportunity that you like, it’s worth taking a bit of a risk.

“I’ve experienced this myself; sometimes, actors face budget constraints or uncertainties, but if the character is compelling, I take the chance and agree. For instance, in my role in ‘SasuralSimar Ka’, I initially had a negative and cameo part for a two-month shoot. However, my track extended, and Janvi’s character lasted until the end of the show. Such things happen, and you should trust your instincts. Assess how strong the character is, and your performance can transform it into a great opportunity,” she shared. Falaq said success depends on how you work.

“I feel that when you have a passion for your work, passion to perform, you tend to focus on performance-oriented aspects. It’s important to maintain the enthusiasm for working. The key is to stay grounded, treating everyone with love and respect from top to bottom,” concluded Falaq.