Just In
Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she had a ‘Goth phase’ in her college days
Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh shared an anecdote from her college life.
The actress said that she had a goth phase and would go for almost everything in black from clothes to nail paint.
Fatima, who walked the runway as a showstopper for the label Vika presented by One Infinite, spoke on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI on the penultimate day.
Talking about how her fashion sense has evolved, Fatima said: “I don’t know about being a cool chick or not but I am very laid back (when it comes to fashion).”
“When I was in college, I would only wear black. Had a goth phase. I would wear black nail paint, kajal, black clothes with shoes with doodling I would do. I think I have changed now.”
Does real fashion mean burning the pockets?
The actress, who will next be seen in ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, said: “Real fashion is about being comfortable in what you wear because you may spend a lot of money in a particular style and then it is not in trend. Then what? So, might as well go for something that is classic and you are comfortable in.”
“Although, I know fast fashion is something which I know is harmful to the environment.”
However, Fatima, who made her acting debut with ‘Dangal’ starring Aamir Khan in 2016, has found a simple solution.
The actress said: “So, it’s simple, take your mother’s sarees, take a T-shirt from your brother and if one has a boyfriend take his shirt, sweatshirt or jeans.