For Juhi Parmar, sarees are comfort outfits that can be draped within a few minutes

Actress Juhi Parmar, who became a household name with her portrayal as Kumkum from ‘Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’, shared that sarees are her comfort outfit and can be draped within a few moments.

Juhi said: ‘Sarees are my comfort outfit! I can easily change a sari and drape it within a few minutes because of all the practice that happened during my ‘Kumkum’ days. I still love wearing sarees, and bringing them back onto my social media with iconic songs was a lot of fun.”

The 43-year-old actress said that Yash Raj Chopra’s quintessential actresses in a saree are “picture perfect”. “For me, the songs, the attire, all of it is very relatable because they are popular Bollywood melodious tracks, and then to add the Indian garb to it is just special. If you ask me, I have loved watching the Yash Raj quintessential heroine in Switzerland in a sari because everything is so picture perfect,” she said.

Juhi, after becoming a sensation as Kumkum, featured in several shows such as ‘Karmaphal Daata Shani’, ‘Sanjivani’, ‘Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai’, and ‘Tantra’, among many others.

In 2012, she lifted the winner’s trophy in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 5’ hosted by Salman Khan.