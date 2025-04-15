From Banarasi to Kanjeevaram: Must-Have Sarees Every Woman Needs in Her Wardrobe!

A saree isn’t just a garment; it’s a legacy, an emotion, and a symbol of timeless grace. From grand weddings to intimate gatherings, there’s a saree for every occasion—and every Indian woman deserves a curated collection that celebrates her heritage and style. Here’s a roundup of nine must-have sarees that belong in every wardrobe:

1. Banarasi Saree

Banarasee

Known for its opulent zari work and intricate brocades, the Banarasi saree is perfect for weddings and grand festivities. It adds instant regality and never goes out of fashion.

2. Kanjeevaram Saree

Indian Clothstore

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, this silk marvel is renowned for its bold colours and contrasting borders. A must-have for traditional ceremonies and festivals.

3. Navyasa

by Liva Saree

Images Courtesy: Navyasa by Liva

Offering a modern take on the traditional drape, Navyasa by Liva blends fluid fabrics with bold prints and statement designs. Perfect for the woman who wants comfort without compromising on style, these sarees are ideal for brunches, events, or even destination weddings.

4. Chikankari Saree

Chikankari Closet

Delicate and breezy, a Chikankari saree from Lucknow is ideal for daytime events. It exudes understated elegance and pairs well with silver jewellery.

5. Bandhani Saree

Karagiri

Tie-dye patterns and vibrant colours make Bandhani sarees joyful and eye-catching. They are festive, lively, and steeped in Rajasthani and Gujarati traditions.

6. Linen Saree

Images Courtesy: Kiran’s Boutique

For everyday elegance, a linen saree is breathable, versatile, and chic. It’s perfect for workwear or smart casual outings when paired with contemporary blouses.

7. Paithani Saree

Images Courtesy: Cilory

Maharashtra’s pride, the Paithani saree is a work of art with its peacock and lotus motifs and rich pallu. It’s an heirloom piece to treasure forever.

8. Tant Saree

Images Courtesy: Mayabi

A staple in Bengali households, the cotton Tant saree is known for its airy texture and crisp drape. It’s ideal for humid weather and daily elegance.

9. Organza Saree

Urban Womania

Sheer, lightweight, and ethereal—organza sarees with embroidery or prints are trending for cocktail parties and evening soirees. Pair with a sleek blouse and bold earrings for maximum impact.

From heirloom classics to modern must-haves like Navyasa by Liva, a well-rounded saree wardrobe reflects a woman’s evolving style while staying rooted in tradition.