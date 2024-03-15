Gaurang Presents Stunning Weave Fusion of Jamdani, Jaquard and Dobby at LFW

National award-winning Indian Textiles and Fashion Designer Gaurang Presented his collection “Gulal” at Lakme Fashion Week 2024. A symphony of cultural elegance and modern sophistication, “Gulal”, highlighted a seamless fusion of 40 Jamdani, jacquard, and Dobby textiles which included 30 lehengas and 10 saris.

Each garment, whether it be the intricate sarees or the resplendent outfits, bore the hallmark of Gaurang’s textile, and handlooms artistry, casting a bewitching spell upon the runway, captivating every gaze in the packed audience.

“The versatile colour “Gulal” stands for purity, sincerity, and peace and is worn particularly in the Spring season of Phagun. This beautiful season brings with it infinite promise of pristine decadence.” Gaurang Shah said.

Expressing unique elements of his “Gulal” Presentation, Gaurang expressed “Jamdani, Jaquard and Dobby are the dynamic weaving techniques used to create textiles in hand charkha Khadi, fine cotton, silk matka, and other natural silks. The weaves are made with virtues of patience and precision that each artisan practises while hand weaving each textile. Their emotions and traits are woven in each line.”

Adding to the enchantment was the evocative soundscape of traditional melodies, transporting the spectators to a fusion of two rich cultural traditions, in which Gujarati folk music harmonizes with the captivating artistry of Kathakali dance, creating an experience that is both familiar and uniquely extraordinary. Each note resonated with the soul-stirring beauty of “Gulal” creations, further elevating the sensory experience of the show.

The presentation began with a live music performance by Germany-based medical engineer and singer Hardik Chauhan, who is known to perform Gujarati folk numbers with a choir.

The lively renditions of Phagun melodies by Hardik transported the audience to a world of joy and celebration. Additionally, the playful tale of Radha and Krishna’s Holi antics, accompanied by mesmerizing Kathakali dance by the Kalamandalam Radhakrishnan and team from Tripunithura, Kerala added an extra layer of charm to the show.

Blending with the theme, the graceful music and Kathakali dance, the models of “Gulal” emerged, a vision of ethereal beauty draped in a resplendent saree and outfits that shimmered with an alluring shine. As they graced the runway with their presence, each epitomized the timeless allure and sophistication that define Gaurang’s unparalleled vision of fashion. The show began with a model wearing an ivory white lehenga and then blended seamlessly in to pale and deeper pinks reflecting the mood as the Holi celebrations begin in white.

The “Gulal” Collections that took more than 6 months - from sketch to weave, featured lehengas and sarees highlighting the long-forgotten embroideries. Among the interesting line up of “GULAL” , were a lehenga adorned with Patan patola and Parsi gara embroidery, accompanied by a handwoven crepe silk dupatta sourced from Karnataka. Another ensemble paired a Patan patola dupatta with a lehenga featuring Kota jamdani and a Banaras silk border.

The collection displayed saris and lehengas enriched with intricate embroidery styles like mochi, Parsi gara, kasuti, Kashmiri, and Kutch. Additionally, rare embroideries such as maraudi from Ahmedabad and petit point from Kerala was on spotlight. Notably, the petit point embroidery stands out for its resemblance to fine artwork.

Through his ensembles Gaurang brings in the forefront legendary inter-weaving techniques Jacquard, Dobby and Jamdani technique in an unseen avatar. These techniques opened doors to a world of creativity, allowing artisans to weave fabrics adorned with elaborate motifs and designs, highlighting India’s mastery in textile artisanship.

In the world of “Gulal,” every stitch tells a story, every thread whispers of tradition, and every creation is a masterpiece crafted with unparalleled skill and passion. With Gaurang at the helm, the legacy of Indian textiles and fashion continues to dazzle and inspire the world.