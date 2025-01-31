Glam up this wedding season with top hair hacks from

Amy Johnson

The wedding season is all about looking and feeling your best! Whether you’re going for sleek, straight styles or glamorous waves, achieving stunning styles while keeping your hair healthy is key. Dyson’s Global Head of Education, Amy Johnson shares some essential hacks to help you achieve salon-worthy looks from the comfort of your home.

HAIR PREP AND CARE

Healthy Scalp = Healthy Hair

A healthy scalp is the foundation of vibrant, shiny hair. To keep your scalp in top condition, it’s important to use gentle, hydrating products that prevent dryness and irritation. Regular brushing also boosts circulation, promoting hair growth and distributing natural oils to prevent breakage.

To elevate your scalp care routine, we recommend using an intelligent hair dryer. Equipped with innovative Scalp Protect mode and using Nural sensors to adjust heat and airflow as it nears your scalp, ensuring optimal protection. This advanced technology not only safeguards your scalp but also enhances your styling experience, leaving your hair shiny and healthy.

Hydration is the key!

Make sure your hair is thoroughly saturated with water when washing to nourish your hair from within and apply moisturizing products like serums and leave-in conditioners to keep your hair looking smooth, vibrant, and healthy. Keeping your hair well-hydrated should be a top priority for healthy, shiny locks.

Protect against heat damage

Excessive heat can lead to breakage and frizz, making it essential to safeguard your hair during styling. Always use heat protectants and minimise heat styling whenever possible. Consider looking for tools that prioritise heat control. Equipped with intelligent heat control technology, Dyson’s hair care range measures airflow temperature over 30 times per second to ensure safe styling and minimize heat damage.

Avoid washing your hair daily

Washing your hair daily can strip it of natural oils, leading to dryness and damage. Try to space out washes and opt for gentle cleansers that suit your hair type.

Personalize your hair care routine

Using products tailored to your hair type is essential for optimal hair care. Whether you need hydration, volume, or repair, select shampoos, conditioners, and styling products accordingly. Apply styling products such as thickening or texturizing sprays sparingly to avoid weighing down your hair, ensuring a natural, long-lasting hold.

HAIR STYLING MUSTS FOR A FABULOUS LOOK!

Start with damp hair

Begin your styling session with slightly damp hair when using tools like the Dyson Airwrapi.d. multi-styler and dryer. This essential step helps curls hold their shape more effectively. Remember, a balanced amount of product is key! Too much can weigh the hair down and impact the final look, so aim for a touch that enhances without overpowering.

Create Volume Like A Pro

Apply Volumising Mousse:Begin by evenly working a volumising mousse into damp hair, focusing on the roots for a lifted base. This foundation sets up your style for maximum impact.

Perfect the Blow-Dry Technique:Blow-dry by directing airflow against the natural growth pattern—blow the right side toward the left, and the back toward the front. This method boosts volume and creates a fuller, more textured look.

Choose Lightweight Products:Many assume hairsprays lock in volume, only to be let down. Instead, apply lightweight thickening or texturizing sprays on damp hair for long-lasting lift, ideal for fine hair, adding volume without losing bounce.

Pro Tip:For an extra lift, use large round volumizing brush attachment is your go-to for added height and movement.

Classic hairstyles to the rescue

When unsure about your hairstyle choice, a classic blow-dry with natural texture is always a go-to.

Start by prepping damp hair with a volumising mousse, concentrating on the roots for added lift. Divide hair into sections and close the plates to use the root drying feature. Position this under the section and dry the roots while lifting the hair. When the roots are dry gently glide the straightener through the section. Finish with a light mist of flexible hairspray to hold the style while keeping that effortless bounce.

Versatile Styling

With the right shampoo and styling products, transitioning between looks is a breeze. For example, you can start your day with straight hair, add curls for a wavy look later, and enhance your style for the evening with hairspray or texturising spray. A quick refresh with dry shampoo in the morning can revive your hair, and you can effortlessly tame pesky flyaways with the Coanda smoothing dryer of the Dyson Airwrapi.d. multi-styler and dryer.

Quick Refresh Techniques

When you’re short on time, refreshing your hairstyle can elevate your look in minutes. For example, if you start the day with bold curls, consider transforming them into a chic, messy updo for the evening. Alternatively, a naturally straight hair look achieved by using a straightener can easily become a sleek low ponytail.

A high-voluminous ponytail is a simple yet stylish option that pairs beautifully with any outfit, day or night. As the evening approaches, easily refresh your look by transitioning into a bun or another tied-back style. For that added bounce and texture, touch up your hair with the Airwrap ensuring your hairstyle remains stunning.

Don’t underestimate the power of accessories! Elevate your refreshed hairstyle with headbands, scarves, or statement clips to add a personal touch and a pop of personality. These little details can transform your look from casual to chic in no time!

(The writer is a Global Head of Education at Dyson)