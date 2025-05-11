Grace, love, and dance: A Mother’s journey

This Mother’s Day, we celebrate not only the nurturing power of mothers but also the sacred dance of devotion, discipline, and love they inspire. In this special feature, acclaimed Bharatnatyam dancer and former actress Apeksha Niranjan reflects on the maternal influences that have shaped her artistry—and how she now balances being both a performer and a mother herself.

A Dance Rooted in Love and Rhythm

“My journey began when I was seven,” Mumbai-based Apeksha recalls warmly. “My mother saw me dancing to Bollywood songs with joy and rhythm. She immediately recognized something in me.” It was her mother who enrolled her in classical dance lessons, introduced her to televised performances, and sparked a lifelong passion. “Her faith in me laid the foundation for everything.”

A Sacred Sadhana

Motherhood, for Apeksha, is not separate from her art—it is an extension of it. “I see motherhood as a sacred Sadhana,” she says, using the Sanskrit term for devoted spiritual practice. “Like Bharatnatyam, it requires discipline, patience, and unconditional love.” Balancing roles as a mother, performer, and teacher hasn’t been easy, but she credits her family’s strong support and her own deep-rooted passion as the key to managing it all.

Passing on the Legacy

As a teacher, Apeksha now brings the same nurturing spirit to her students that her mother showed her. “We begin with Namaskaram, the first lesson in reverence and gratitude,” she shares. She keeps her students engaged by storytelling, mythological narratives, and annual showcases. “It’s not just about dance steps—it’s about values and connection.”

From One Generation to Another

The legacy of motherhood extends beyond her immediate family. Apeksha’s grandmother was a Polish refugee who found shelter in India during World War II. “India took her in with love,” Apeksha says. “And now, through my role as a cultural ambassador for Poland House, I feel I’m repaying that love.” Her dance production Dzieci Maharajzy, based on the story of Polish refugee children and Indian royalty, honours that enduring cross-generational bond.

Expressions that Transcend Borders

Whether it’s combining Bharatnatyam with Flamenco or interpreting Polish folk music, Apeksha’s work is about emotional connection. “What I learned from my gurus, and from my mother, is that emotion is the soul of dance,” she says. “To truly move an audience, you must dance from the heart.”

Advice from a Dancer and a Mother

To young dancers, she offers this heartfelt guidance: “Respect the tradition. Commit to learning deeply. And when you innovate, let it come from a place of love and understanding. That’s what my mother taught me—whether in life or in art.”

This Mother’s Day, Apeksha Niranjan reminds us that the rhythm of a mother’s love can echo through generations—and even across cultures. Through her dance, she not only performs but also preserves, honours, and passes forward the timeless power of maternal support.