Heal Your Heels

With our fast-paced lifestyles, our feet endure the greatest amount of activity—whether it’s walking, standing, running, nights out on the dance floor, or the occasional morning jog. It’s fair to say our feet follow a tough schedule, yet they often receive the least attention. Rough, cracked feet and heels are a year-round problem for many.

From wearing sandals and walking barefoot in the summer to enduring cold air and blustery wind in the winter, our heels face constant challenges. Adding to this, the feet have fewer oil glands than other parts of the body, which leads to dryness. Besides being unattractive, callused feet can also be extremely painful. When the skin of the feet and heels becomes very dry, it can crack open, leading to discomfort and even the risk of infection.

Want Soft Feet? Here’s What You Can Do

No need to spend money on expensive salon pedicures! There are several simple yet effective ways to improve the look and feel of your feet, such as using a foot mask, soaking your feet, exfoliating, and moisturising to remove dead skin. Here are some of the best tips to pamper your feet at home:

Curd

Curd is a natural skincare product with antibacterial properties that can soften your feet. Soak your feet in warm water for 5-10 minutes, pat them dry, and then apply thick layers of sour curd. Leave it on for 30 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water. You should use this treatment at least 2-3 times a day, along with essential oil application.

Curd is also one of the best easily available natural moisturisers. The enzymes in sour curd help dissolve dry, keratinized skin cells and penetrate the skin, loosening the dry skin barrier in the heel area.

To create a nourishing foot mask, mix 1 tablespoon of gram flour with 3 tablespoons of curd. Apply the paste on your feet and let it dry for 30 minutes. Gently scrub with your fingertips or a pumice stone and rinse with lukewarm water. Pat dry and follow up with a foot cream.

You can also mix 2 tablespoons of gram flour and 1 tablespoon of yogurt to form a thick paste. Scrub the mixture on your feet for about 10 minutes, then dip your feet in lukewarm water and rinse after a few minutes. This scrub will leave your feet soft and supple.

Honey

Honey is a natural antiseptic that helps heal cracked feet. It is also a humectant, which means it retains moisture and prevents skin dryness. To use honey as a foot treatment, crush two tablets of camphor and mix with a tablespoon of honey. Apply the mixture to your feet, scrub well, and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing. Camphor soothes dry skin, while honey moisturises.

Another option is to mix 2 tablespoons of sandalwood powder with 1 tablespoon of honey to form a fine paste. Apply this mixture to your feet and let it rest for 30 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. For an even simpler method, add 1 cup of honey to a tub of warm water. Soak your feet in the mixture for 30 minutes while massaging them. Dry your feet and apply a moisturiser. Repeat this treatment regularly before bed for a few weeks.

Pedicure at Home

Although we often dream of pedicures as relaxing experiences, the Indian concept of relaxation for tired feet includes acupressure massage. This technique is based on the fact that our feet contain vital nerves that regulate the functions of important organs, from the spine to the heart and stomach. Dry or cracked feet can even indicate nutritional deficiencies.

To maintain beautiful and glowing feet, it’s essential to follow a regular foot care routine. Organic pedicures, which use natural oils and substances, are gaining popularity. Foot spa treatments, often combined with pedicures, include exfoliation and massage to reduce fatigue, improve circulation, and induce relaxation.

For a home pedicure, you will need a nail brush, pumice stone or heel scrubber, nail clippers, emery board, cotton wool, cotton buds, massage cream, polish remover, nail polish, and a small tub for soaking your feet. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

1. Remove Old Nail Polish: Use nail polish remover and cotton wool to clean the nails.

2. Soak Your Feet: Soak your feet in warm water mixed with herbal shampoo and vegetable oil (like sunflower or olive oil). You can also add coarse salt. Let your feet soak for 15 minutes.

3. Clean and Exfoliate: Use a soft brush to clean your nails. Avoid metal scrubbers and instead, use a pumice stone on the heels and sides of the soles. Scrub the entire feet with a rough towel or loofah.

4. Nail Care: Cut your toenails straight across using a nail clipper. Smoothen the edges with an emery board. Push back the cuticles gently using a cotton bud dipped in almond oil.

5. Scrub Treatment: Mix ground almonds with yogurt and sugar, apply it to your feet, and scrub gently in circular motions. Focus on the heels. After 15-20 minutes, rinse off with water.

6. Massage and Moisturise: Massage your feet with olive oil or sunflower oil, focusing on the heels. Wipe off excess oil with a moist towel. You can also apply a mixture of lemon juice, honey, and rose water to moisturise and soften the skin.

7. Apply Nail Polish: If desired, apply nail polish after moisturising. Place cotton wool between your toes and apply the polish in broad strokes, allowing each coat to dry before applying the next.

By following these simple steps, you can keep your feet healthy, soft, and beautiful year-round.