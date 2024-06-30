Healthy snacks to satisfy your late-night cravings

Late-night munching can be fun with friends or necessary when working late, but our snack choices directly impact our health. Choosing unhealthy options can lead to weight gain, metabolic issues, and digestive problems. Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS and Nutritionist, recommends almonds and Greek yogurt for late-night snacks, as they satisfy cravings, support weight loss, and promote overall well-being. These foods not only satisfy your cravings or hunger but also help with weight loss and overall well-being.

Almonds: Almonds are an excellent choice and can be your go-to snack to avoid unnecessary weight gain resulting into lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and high cholesterol. Almonds are rich in 15 essential nutrients, including protein, zinc, magnesium, and dietary fiber. They have satiating properties that keep you full for a longer period and helping you stay away from fast and junk foods. Additionally, they contain magnesium, a mineral that may improve sleep quality. One of the best things about these nuts is their versatility—they can be eaten roasted, raw, soaked, peeled, or unpeeled, and remain equally nutritious in any form.

Greek Yogurt: Greek yogurt is an excellent choice for a late-night snack, rich in protein to help you feel full and satisfied, reducing late-night cravings. Additionally, the amino acid tryptophan in Greek yogurt may promote better sleep. Enjoy it with fresh fruit, almonds, or a drizzle of honey for added flavor and nutrition.

Cherry Tomatoes: Cherry tomatoes are low in calories and high in fiber, making them an ideal choice for weight-conscious individuals. They also contain lycopene, an antioxidant that may have sleep-improving benefits. A light and refreshing snack, cherry tomatoes can be enjoyed on their own or paired with cottage cheese for a satisfying and nutritious late-night treat.

Cottage Cheese: Cottage cheese is another protein-packed option that’s low in calories, making it an excellent choice for a late-night snack. It provides casein protein, which is slow-digesting and gives a feeling of fullness throughout the night. Additionally, the protein supports muscle repair and growth while you sleep, which can aid in weight loss.

Kiwi: Kiwi is a low-calorie fruit rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. It’s also one of the few fruits that contain serotonin, a neurotransmitter that can help regulate sleep patterns. Consuming kiwi at night, right before bedtime can promote a restful night’s sleep.

Hard-boiled eggs: Hard-boiled eggs are a convenient food option that is high in protein and low in calories. They are also a good source of choline, an essential nutrient for brain health.

Remember, portion control is crucial when snacking at night, especially right before bedtime. Aim for a small and satisfying serving to avoid overindulgence. It’s also important to consume these snacks at least an hour before bedtime to allow your body to digest the food properly.