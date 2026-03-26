Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar: Yoga poses that support thyroid health

The thyroid gland is significant towards balance in the body. It influences metabolism, energy levels, hormonal stability, and emotional well-being. When the thyroid is not functioning properly, a person may experience fatigue, weight changes, mood imbalance, or reduced vitality. Modern lifestyles, stress, and irregular routines often affect hormonal health, making it important to adopt natural practices that support the body. Yoga provides some soft yet effective practices that allow regaining a balance and enhancing the bond between body and mind. Yoga promotes harmonious functioning of the body because it involves mindful breathing and frequent movement of the body.

Adho Mukha Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)

Sarvangasana is also commonly referred to as one of the most beneficial yoga poses to thyroid health. In this position, the body is bent in an upright movement using the shoulders to hold the weight and the legs are straightened towards the ceiling. The chin slowly pulls towards the chest producing a natural squeeze around the neck.

This pose stimulates the thyroid gland by enhancing the circulation of blood in the throat region. Sarvangasana can also be made a habitual practice thereby aiding in the regulation of metabolism and aiding in maintenance of hormonal balance. The posture relaxes the nervous system as well as enhancing focus. This pose provides one with a feeling of stability and inner peace to those who are mentally tired or have varying emotions.

Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Matsyasana is commonly practiced in a counterbalance to Sarvangasana. In this posture, the chest is lifted upward while the head tilts slightly backward, allowing the throat area to open comfortably. The magnification of the chest promotes relaxation and deeper breathing.

The pose is a mild stretch that triggers the thyroid gland and enhances blood flow. It also assists in the lungs and relieving tension that is stored in the upper body. The outcome of practicing Matsyasana is that many practitioners have a better breathing capacity and feel open in the chest.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Ustrasana is a heart-opening pose which stretches the front side all over the body. Here, the practitioner is kneeling, leans backward slightly with his or her hands on the heels. The chest is elevated with the throat space opening.

This exercise produces a mild stretch in the area of the thyroid and enhances blood circulation in the neck. Ustrasana helps to build a stronger and more flexible spine, as well as make shoulders and the chest more flexible. An example of this is posture that can be enhanced by exercising on a regular schedule since many people tend to have a poor posture due to the extensive amount of sitting or working on electronic devices.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana is a simple but a vital posture relevant in yoga practice by lifting the chest and keeping the lower part of the body on the ground. The spine arches slightly, the shoulders become relaxed, and chest is enlarged.

This position works the abdominal organs, and improves the overall body circulation. The smoothness of the throat area indirectly helps in maintaining the health of the thyroid besides making the spine stronger. Bhujangasana alleviates fatigue and promotes the deeper breathing, which contributes to the general vitality.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Setu Bandhasana is a position in which the hips are raised, and the shoulders and feet are in contact with the floor. The chest is enlarged and the neck is loose as the chin is inclined towards the chest by nature.

This posing enhances the circulatory blood flow in the neck and throat, thus providing a supportive action to the thyroid gland. It also improves the back muscles and the spine becomes flexible. Practicing this pose regularly helps reduce stress and encourages better circulation throughout the body.

Halasana (Plow Pose)

Halasana is done by putting the legs above the head but in the back position. The feet rest on the floor behind the head with shoulders placed at the ground. The chin flexion is natural towards the chest with formation of slight squeeze on the throat region.

It is a compression that activates the thyroid gland and maintains hormonal balance. Halasana is also good in digestion and relaxation of the nervous system. The pose encourages a sense of ease and calmness due to rational and considerate implementation.

One can keep the thyroid healthy naturally with the assistance of regular training on these yoga positions besides making the body and the mind relaxed. Yoga does not focus only on physical movement; it encourages awareness, patience, and balance. When practiced with consistency and care, these postures can help restore energy, improve hormonal harmony, and guide the body toward a healthier and more balanced life.

(The writer is an author, columnist,

founder: Akshar Yoga Kendraa)