Hina Khan proudly flaunts her ‘radiation burns’ during her latest workout session

Hina Khan has been extremely open about her battle with cancer, keeping her fans in the loop every step of the way.

She took to the stories section of her Instagram and dropped a photograph from her latest workout session in the gym.

Hina Khan proudly flaunted her radiation burns from the treatment and penned a heartfelt note that read, “Radiated skin scars...Also called Radiation burns...It’s ok, the marks will likely fade away over time and we will get through this...There are thousands beautiful things waiting for you my girls...Belief, strength, faith, kindness and gratitude #OneDayAtATime #ScarredNotScared.”

Prior to this, Hina Khan dropped a screenshot featuring the veteran actor Dharmendra on her IG stories. The photo is from their recent video call. While Dharmendra posed in a maroon T-shirt, along with a black cap, we can also see a glimpse of Hina Khan in the pic wearing a grey-hued top.

Calling it a blissful “fan moment” she wrote in the caption, “When the OG superman of India appreciates your strength and journey and gives you his warmest blessings..Thank you for video calling me Dharam uncle. I am coming to see you soon. And love you so so much @aapkadharam.”

Meanwhile, Hina Khan recently revealed that she is done with her chemo sessions and is taking immunotherapy at the moment.

For the unversed, Hina Khan was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer back in June 2024.

Additionally, Hina Khan has been accused by actress and cancer survivor Rozlyn Khan of lying about her medical condition. Rozlyn Khan took to her IG on 20th February and dropped the alleged PET scan reports of Hina Khan in an attempt to expose her lie about her cancer treatment.

Going by the reports posted by Rozlyn Khan, Hina Khan suffers from stage 2 cancer and not stage 3 cancer. The post immediately went viral on social media.

However, the post was deleted just within 24 hours. Rozlyn Khan issued an official statement claiming that the post was taken down by META and not her.