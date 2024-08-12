Hina Khan voices support for persecuted Hindus in Bangladesh amidst rising violence

Actress Hina Khan took to social media on Sunday to express her support for the Hindu community in Bangladesh, who have reportedly been subjected to attacks and injuries following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

In her Instagram Stories, Hina shared a graphic image depicting people lying injured on the streets, surrounded by burning houses. The image was captioned, “All eyes on Hindus of Bangladesh,” highlighting the distressing situation. Alongside the image, Hina, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer, added the caption, “What’s wrong is wrong,” making a strong statement against the violence.

Hina is not alone in her efforts to raise awareness about the issue. Actress Surbhi Chandna also shared the same image on her Instagram Stories, showing solidarity with the affected community. Additionally, singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee have previously expressed their support for the Hindus in Bangladesh.

The situation in Bangladesh has led to widespread concern, with thousands of Hindus in Chittagong holding a massive protest rally on Saturday. They demanded safety and equal rights as citizens amidst ongoing attacks on their community. Numerous reports of persecution have emerged across 52 districts in the country, intensifying calls for international attention and action.