Holi Pooja Style Guide: 5 Stunning Outfit Picks from Kurtis to Co-ord Sets!

Holi is not only about colours, but tradition, festivity, and fashion too! Whether it’s a Holi pooja or a small festive party, the correct attire is a balance of comfort and grace. Here are five gorgeous outfit ideas to make an impression this Holi:

1. Geometric Printed Kurti

A geometric-printed kurta by LIVA fabrics is the perfect fusion of tradition and modern aesthetics. Made from fluid LIVA fabric, it offers breathability and a graceful fall—ideal for festive comfort. Pair it with white palazzos and oxidized jhumkas for a chic pooja-ready look.

2. Classic White Anarkali with a Dupatta

A white Anarkali is never outdated, particularly for celebrations. Go for a cotton or Chanderi Anarkali and pair it with a vibrant Bandhani or Phulkari dupatta to give it a dash of celebratory colors.

3. Pastel Co-ord Set for an Elegant Look

If you’re a fan of minimalist clothing, a pale-coloured co-ord set with subtle embroidery or block prints is a must-have. It’s easy, in-vogue, and ideal for a low-fuss yet celebratory look.

4. Vibrant Bandhani Kurta with Palazzo

A Bandhani-print kurta oozes ethnic appeal while remaining light and easy to move about. Choose a bright yellow, pink, or red colour to get into the Holi mood. Pair it with classic juttis and bangles.

5. Floral Printed Saree for a Graceful Touch

If one adores sarees, there’s a Navyasa by LIVA floral print chiffon or soft cotton saree to choose from in stylish and comforting tones. Combined with a high-neck or sleeveless blouse and simple accessories for a modern and chic festival outfit.

Holi pooja is all about bright celebrations and spiritual traditions, so dress comfortably yet soak up the festive atmosphere! Which of these ensembles would you choose for the occasion?