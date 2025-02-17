How air pollution and vitamin B12 deficiency are fueling anaemia in women

For years, anaemia has been associated primarily with iron deficiency, but new research highlights two emerging culprits—air pollution and vitamin B12 deficiency—as significant contributors to its rising prevalence in India. While anaemia affects millions, it disproportionately impacts women, especially those of reproductive age, making it a critical public health concern.

Anaemia occurs when the body doesn’t produce enough haemoglobin, leading to reduced oxygen supply to vital organs. Symptoms like fatigue, dizziness, and weakness are common, and in severe cases, it can affect cognitive and motor development, particularly in young children. According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), nearly 57% of Indian women of reproductive age suffer from anaemia, a number that demands urgent attention.

The Overlooked Causes: Air Pollution and Vitamin B12 Deficiency

While iron deficiency has long been blamed for anaemia, experts now stress that air pollution and vitamin B12 deficiency are playing an equally—if not more—dangerous role.

Dr. K Madan Gopal, a public health expert at the National Health Systems Resource Center, explains, “Emerging research suggests that anaemia is not just about iron deficiency. Long-term exposure to air pollution, particularly PM2.5 particles, leads to systemic inflammation, reducing red blood cell production and increasing the risk of anaemia.”

A recent Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study, published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that iron deficiency is only a minor contributor to anaemia compared to the effects of pollution and vitamin B12 deficiency.

Dr. Sabine Kapasi, advisor to the United Nations Covid-19 Task Force, notes that long-term exposure to PM2.5 reduces haemoglobin levels by 2-3% and increases anaemia risk by 12-15%. Given that urban women are often exposed to vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, and indoor air pollution from biomass cooking fuels, the threat becomes even greater.

Meanwhile, vitamin B12, essential for red blood cell production, remains deficient in over 50% of Indian women, particularly vegetarians. Dr. Kapasi warns, “Vitamin B12 deficiency leads to megaloblastic anaemia, which causes extreme fatigue, dizziness, and even cognitive issues.” Women, especially pregnant or lactating mothers, require sufficient B12 intake to maintain their own health and prevent deficiencies in their children.

Fighting Anaemia: What Can Women Do?

The Indian government has introduced the Anemia Mukt Bharat initiative, focusing on iron and folic acid supplementation, food fortification, and better healthcare delivery. However, experts argue that women need a more holistic approach to tackle anaemia effectively.

Monitor Air Quality: Women in urban areas should limit outdoor exposure on high-pollution days, use air purifiers indoors, and adopt pollution-mitigating measures like indoor plants.

Improve Diet: Along with iron-rich foods like spinach and legumes, women must ensure sufficient B12 intake through dairy, eggs, fish, or fortified foods.

Early Screening: Regular blood tests can help detect anaemia and vitamin B12 deficiency before symptoms become severe.

Community Awareness: Educating women, especially in rural areas, about the risks of air pollution, nutritional deficiencies, and anaemia prevention is crucial.

Dr. Gopal emphasizes, “Anaemia should not be seen as just another health issue—it needs to be addressed at the community level, with women empowered to take control of their nutritional health.”

With rising pollution levels and widespread dietary deficiencies, anaemia is no longer just about iron. Women must take charge of their health, seek better nutrition, and push for environmental improvements to fight this silent epidemic.