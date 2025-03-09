How Sports Empowered Me: My Journey as Kho Kho Captain

I still remember the day I first picked up the ball and stepped onto the field, unsure of what lay ahead. Growing up in Dighi, a small suburb of Pune, I faced a steep uphill climb. When I started playing Kho Kho, my family did not support me because they had no background in sports. Relatives and neighbours discouraged me, questioning how a girl could step out in shorts to play. Their words demotivated my family, but my home-ground coach recognised my potential and encouraged me to keep going. He even convinced my family that I had the talent to succeed.

My journey began in 2009 when I was in the fifth standard, and in 2011, I played my first national tournament. It was then that my family’s outlook began to change. That was when my family finally began to support me. I played in 24 national and two international tournaments over the years, and every match, every practice, and every setback taught me something new about myself and about what sports could do for me.

When I started playing Kho Kho about 15 years ago, the sport was relatively unknown, and there was no glamour associated with it. Even my friends advised me against pursuing it, saying there was no future in the sport and that I should focus on my studies. However, times have changed. Today, my friends and family take immense pride in my achievements. They accompany me to every felicitation event, and their support fills me with joy and motivation. Winning the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 as captain of the Indian women’s team is a dream that has come true a dream that reminds me daily how sports empowered me to rise above limitations.

Holding the World Cup trophy in my hands remains the most memorable moment of my career. The feeling was beyond words. It was not just about the trophy it was a celebration of resilience, hard work, and the gradual transformation of society’s perceptions about women in sports.

Kho Kho is a simple game that requires minimal equipment, unlike cricket and other sports. All you need are poles and a ground. I have always cherished the game for its simplicity, even though the challenges evolve as the sport grows. For instance, while I personally prefer playing on mud, I understand that playing on mats demands two to three times more endurance than playing on mud. International players compete on mats, and for the sport to grow, more schools and stadiums should have mat facilities. However, mats also increase the chances of injuries, so players must be cautious.

I also believe in the strength of skill. Indian players have exceptional skills, but many countries, like South Africa, have physically stronger and robust athletes. Their endurance levels are naturally higher, while Indian players have unmatched skill levels. Moving forward, Indian players need to focus more on improving their strength and endurance a goal that keeps us striving for better every day.

Balancing my passion for Kho Kho with a career wasn’t easy. In 2023, I represented India in the Asian Championship held in Assam. After that, I secured my job as a tax assistant in the Income Tax Department, recruited through the sports quota. My department has been very supportive, allowing me time for practice, training camps, and tournaments. Off the field, I also help my mother manage our small cosmetics shop. We run a small business, and I assist my mother whenever I can. This balance has taught me that dedication in one area of life can uplift all others.

I am also proud of the work done by the Kho Kho Federation of India. KKFI ensures that boys and girls receive the same facilities, whether it is in-game practice, fitness, skill training, kits, lectures, or yoga sessions. They have been incredibly supportive, and this commitment to equality has paved the way for more opportunities for women in sports. Opportunities for women in sports are expanding, and now Kho Kho is finally receiving the recognition it deserves. I encourage more women to step forward and build a career in sports.

My journey is a constant reminder that sports have the power to transform lives. From facing early resistance to holding a World Cup trophy, every step has taught me that passion and perseverance can break barriers and reshape destinies. I hope my story inspires young girls to believe in their potential and to never let anyone’s doubts define their future.

(The writer is a Captain of Women’s Kho Kho team )