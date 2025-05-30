How to keep your baby’s skin soft and rash-free

The soaring temperatures can make the hot summer days unbearable, particularly for your little ones. For a new parent, it may be a harrowing experience. From dealing with your baby’s skin problems to choosing the appropriate baby skin care products for summer, all these may seem a tad overwhelming.

Worry not! We’ll touch upon some effective summer skin care tips that will help you meet your little one’s specific skin requirements this summer. So, if you’re wondering how to take care of my baby in summer or how to prevent heat rash, here’s how!

Effective Summer Baby Skin Care

Did you know your baby’s skin is 20x thinner than yours and more prone to the strong UVA & UVB sun rays? As the summer progresses, the temperatures increase, causing normal skin problems like irritated and inflamed skin. And because the little ones’ skin is delicate, it should be treated with some extra TLC. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to keep your little one’s skin healthy and safe throughout the summer:

Bathing Routine Rituals

Following a bathing schedule is as crucial as choosing a natural baby skin care product. It keeps them comfortable in the hot and humid weather. That being said, don’t over-wash your baby because it removes the natural oils of their skin, which further causes dryness. Bathe your baby in lukewarm water once a day to strike the right balance. Use a gentle baby wash with the richness of natural, soothing ingredients like coconut oil, hydrolyzed rice protein, and aloe vera. After the bath, pat your baby’s skin dry softly with a soft towel and avoid rubbing. Be especially careful in the skin folds like behind the knee, around the neck, and under the arms, where moisture can accumulate and make them uncomfortable.

Sun Protection & Adequate Hydration

Similar to us (adults), one of the most crucial summer baby skincare principles is sun protection. A baby’s skin is more susceptible to sunburns due to the fact that it does not possess the melanin necessary to secure them against harmful UVA and UVB radiation. For infants under the age of 6 months, it is strongly recommended to spare them from direct sunlight exposure as much as possible. Clothe the baby in light and loose wear that will cover their delicate skin and take sun protection when outdoors. For babies over 6 months, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen that has been specially made for babies with mild but potent ingredients with an SPF of at least 70. Apply it liberally on all exposed skin areas and reapply again every two-three hours, particularly after swimming, perspiration, or toweling. Also, ensure your baby gets hydrated with frequent breast milk or formula and water if they are over 6 months old. This will help retain their skin’s moisture and overall well-being during the balmy season.

Moisturise, Moisturise & Moisturise

Exposure to heat and air-conditioning during the summer season tends to cause dry & flaky skin. Thereby, a natural moisturiser for babies is not up for debate. In order to maintain your baby’s soft and healthy skin, it is vital to use a mild and hypoallergenic balm moisturiser specifically and thoughtfully formulated for babies using gentle ingredients such as shea butter and natural oils. Post-bath remember to use adequate amounts of baby moisturiser and massage well onto your little one’s skin, especially on dry patches such as the knees, cheeks, and elbows. The best baby moisturiser for summer is free from harmful chemicals and toxins, so carefully check the labels before purchasing.

Watch Out for Heat Rash

Also referred to as prickly heat, heat rash is a prevalent issue in babies during the summer season. It is generally caused by blocked sweat glands, resulting in small, red bumps. It typically occurs on the chest, back, and neck regions, causing discomfort and itchiness. Besides using the best baby moisturiser for summer, make sure to dress your little one in lightweight and loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics. Overdressing can result in overheating, and subsequently, can cause unbearable discomfort.

Baby Skin Care Products

Opt for newborn moisturisers made with shea butter, almond oil, and coconut oil that are especially made for babies’ tender and sensitive skin.

These types of ingredients have anti-inflammatory and soothing qualities and are appropriate for sensitive baby skin. Additionally, opt for mild body washes, tear-free shampoos, diaper rash creams, and baby sunscreen for sensitive skin that are paraben, sulphate, and phthalate-free. If you’re planning to introduce any new baby product to your little one’s skin, make sure to conduct a patch test by applying a small amount to their elbow.

Final Thoughts…

Hope this guide assists you in keeping your little one safe and sound during the sultry summer months. Adopt a thoughtful approach to skincare; after all, natural baby skincare products are thoughtfully and consciously formulated to protect their delicate skin and keep it healthy.

Happy Skincare!