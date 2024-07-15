Immunity-boosting foods to face the flu season

The monsoon season brings with it a myriad of health challenges such as common colds, digestive issues, and weakened immunity. Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS and Nutritionist, suggests that incorporating nutrient-rich superfoods like almonds, turmeric, Ginger can help bolster your immune system and keep you healthy during this seasonal change. She recommends that monsoon superfoods be packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help prevent common illnesses and provide essential nutrients for overall well-being. Let’s explore the superfoods in your regular diet during this weather change.

Almonds: Almonds are rich in 15 essential nutrients such as healthy fats, protein, zinc, magnesium, and vitamin E, which promote heart health and boost energy levels. Incorporating almonds into your daily diet can help boost immunity, maintain good skin health, and manage weight effectively. Overall, it’s a beneficial practice to add a handful of almonds to your diet regularly.

Turmeric: Turmeric, renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, enhances immunity and combats infections, making it essential to include in your diet during the monsoon season.

Ginger: Ginger supports digestion, reduces inflammation, and possesses potent antibacterial properties, making it ideal for combating common colds and sore throats during seasonal changes.

Garlic: Garlic is rich in compounds like allicin, which enhance immune function and exhibit antimicrobial effects, making it particularly beneficial during the monsoon season.

Green tea, packed with antioxidants, aids in detoxifying the body and boosting metabolism, which can often be affected during the monsoon season.

Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, crucial for boosting immunity and enhancing skin health, making them vital during seasonal transitions. Papaya: Papaya, abundant in vitamins A and C, aids digestion, boosts immunity, and offers antioxidant benefits.

Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes, packed with fiber, vitamins A and C, and antioxidants, help support immune function and promote healthy skin, making them a beneficial choice for monsoon diets.

Dr Rohini recommends incorporating these superfoods into your diet during the monsoon season to help safeguard against seasonal health issues and maintain overall well-being.