Indian Women Athletes Who Redefined Excellence in 2024

Cinema has often celebrated women in sports through iconic films like Chak De! India and Dangal, making these stories more mainstream. However, beyond reel life, real-life examples of Indian sportswomen have inspired countless young girls to dream bigger. In 2024, several Indian female athletes showcased remarkable talent and resilience, making the nation proud. Here’s a look at 12 exceptional women who left an indelible mark on Indian sports this year.

Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the 2024 Olympics. Her achievements include two bronze medals, making her the first Indian woman to secure multiple medals in the sport at a single edition. Apart from shooting, Manu excels in boxing, skating, and martial arts.

Avani Lekhara

Avani Lekhara etched her name in history by winning two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympics. She first made headlines during the 2020 Summer Paralympics and has since broken her own records, proving that her indomitable spirit cannot be held back, even by physical challenges.

Sheetal Devi

Seventeen-year-old para-archer Sheetal Devi became India’s youngest Paralympic medalist, winning bronze in the mixed compound archery team event. Born with a rare congenital condition, she displayed unparalleled determination, mastering archery using her shoulders, feet, and mouth.

Diana Pundole

Diana Pundole shattered stereotypes by becoming the first Indian woman to win the 2024 MRF Indian National Car Racing Championship. A teacher-turned-racer and a mother of two, Diana proves that women can excel in male-dominated fields without compromising on personal responsibilities.

Preethi Pal

Preethi Pal made history at the 2024 Paralympics by clinching two bronze medals in the 100m and 200m T35 events. Born with cerebral palsy, Preethi overcame societal prejudices and physical challenges through sheer determination and hard work.

Sheetal Raj

Sheetal Raj became the first Indian woman to scale Mt. Cho Oyu, the world’s sixth-highest peak, in 2024. A seasoned mountaineer, she has also conquered Mt. Everest and Mt. Kanchenjunga, inspiring women to embrace adventure and challenges.

Manisha Ramadass

Manisha Ramadass carved a niche for herself by becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic medal in badminton. Despite being diagnosed with Erb’s Palsy, she became a world champion and achieved the World No. 1 ranking in para-badminton during her debut year.

Deepthi Jeevanji

Deepthi Jeevanji added to India’s pride by winning a gold medal at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships. She also secured bronze in the 400m T20 race at the Paris Paralympics, making her the only Indian athlete with an intellectual impairment to win at the games.

Rupa Bayor

Rupa Bayor, from Arunachal Pradesh, became the first Indian taekwondo athlete to feature in the World Top 10 Poomsae Rankings. Losing her father at an early age, she found strength and focus in taekwondo, earning her place as the world’s ninth-ranked athlete in her category.

Rakshitha Raju

Rakshitha Raju created history by competing in the T11 1500m race at the 2024 Paralympics. Born with a visual impairment, she also secured gold at the Asian Para Games, showcasing her incredible passion and determination.

Simran Sharma

Simran Sharma won bronze in the T20 200m race at the 2024 Paralympics, running alongside her guide Abhay Singh. Her achievements reflect her relentless pursuit of excellence despite her visual impairment.

Bilquis Mir

Bilquis Mir, a trailblazer from Kashmir, became the first Indian woman to serve as a jury member at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her journey as a canoeist and kayaker, coupled with breaking societal barriers, has made her a role model for aspiring athletes.

It’s time we empower young girls to explore sports beyond traditional gender norms. By supporting their interests and ambitions, we might just see more names added to the growing list of remarkable Indian women in sports.