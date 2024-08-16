Isha Malviya: The flag is a symbol of our nation’s pride, and it deserves respect

On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, actress Isha Malviya has urged respect for the Tricolour and said it is a symbol of our nation’s pride. Isha, who is known for her role in the show “Udaariyaan”, reflected on cherished childhood memories from the celebrations of Independence Day and offered insights on flag etiquette.

For the actress, Independence Day has always been a blend of simple joys and cherished traditions. Reminiscing about her school days, she recalled: “During my school days, Independence Day was always special. In the evening, after returning from school, my dad would wait for us with Poha, Jelly Beans, and samosas, a special dish from Madhya Pradesh.”

“We would eat together, which was the highlight of our Independence Day. The day also included participating in school programs and dance functions,” she added.

Isha shared a thoughtful message for those who may not fully understand the significance of the Tricolour.

"If you cannot properly care for the national flag, you should not buy it. The flag is a symbol of our nation’s pride, and it deserves respect. I urge people to only purchase the flag if they are committed to preserving it, rather than discarding it carelessly.” Isha urges people to only purchase the flag if they are committed to preserving it, rather than discarding it carelessly.

“India has undoubtedly evolved significantly over the past 78 years. The entire generation has experienced substantial changes. I hope that India continues to advance positively, providing a better future for the generations to come.”

Noticing a trend of other countries celebrating India’s independence, she said: “While I haven’t seen a drastic change in the spirit of Independence Day, I have noticed an encouraging trend. People from other countries who have moved to India are also celebrating Independence Day, showing respect for our culture.” “This inclusivity is heartening, and I wish all Indians a very happy Independence Day.”