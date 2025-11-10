Jennifer Lawrence praises female directors for their subtle and supportive approach

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about the distinct creative experience of working with female directors, saying she feels a “noticeable difference” compared to working under male filmmakers. The Oscar-winning actress shared her thoughts during a Q&A session with Vulture following a screening of her new film Die My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay.

Lawrence reflected on how women directors approach storytelling and collaboration with a sense of ease and trust. “I have found a commonality in female directors, which is that they do not over-direct,” she said. “There have been times when I’ve worked with male directors where there’s this need to constantly feel like they’re directing the movie. And it’s not even really getting anything done — it’s just annoying.”

Drawing a sharp contrast, Lawrence praised Ramsay’s subtle yet effective method. “Lynne was the opposite,” she explained. “She built this world and made sure we were all on the same page — through music, conversations, and the atmosphere on set. Then she would slowly step back, allowing something authentic to emerge from that space.”

She recalled how Ramsay encouraged spontaneity, even embracing unplanned moments. “We’d accidentally laugh and say, ‘Sorry,’ and she’d go, ‘No, it was great. Do it again.’”

Die My Love, adapted from Ariana Harwicz’s 2012 novel, follows a woman’s psychological unraveling after childbirth in a loveless marriage. Alongside Lawrence, the film stars Robert Pattinson, LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, and Sissy Spacek.

Through her remarks, Lawrence highlighted how female directors bring sensitivity and creative freedom, shaping a collaborative and trusting environment that often leads to deeply authentic performances.