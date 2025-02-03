Kajol applauds Karnataka govt’s landmark decision on ‘Right to Die with Dignity’

Bollywood actress Kajol, who was recently seen in the streaming film Do Patti, has expressed her appreciation for the Karnataka government’s decision to approve the ‘right to die with dignity’ for terminally ill patients.

The actress took to Instagram Stories to share a newspaper clipping highlighting the significant move. The report read, “Karnataka government allows ‘right to die with dignity’ for terminally ill #righttodiewithdignity #salaamvenky.” Kajol’s mention of Salaam Venky—a film where she played a mother supporting her son’s legal fight for euthanasia—resonates deeply with the decision, reinforcing the film’s powerful message.

Apart from advocating social causes, Kajol recently gave fans a glimpse into her personal life by sharing a heartwarming picture with her son Yug Devgn and their pet dog. In the adorable snapshot, Yug can be seen embracing his mother while she holds their furry friend. She captioned it, “Four arms, four paws and one giant hug... Happy 2nd birthday to my doggy baby.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in 1999, have often been in the limelight for their enduring relationship.

Despite facing scrutiny for her decision to marry at the peak of her career, Kajol maintained that she would not quit acting but would balance work and family life. The couple welcomed their daughter, Nysa, in 2003 and their son, Yug, in 2010.

Ajay, known for his subtle yet affectionate gestures, celebrated 27 years of his iconic film Ishq last year by sharing a collage featuring a throwback picture from the film’s set alongside a recent one from their home. The Singham Again actor captioned it, “27 Years of Ishq and ISHQ,” subtly expressing his love for Kajol.

On the work front, while Ajay delivered a blockbuster with Singham Again, Kajol played a cop in Do Patti, a film that also marked National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer.

As both actors continue to balance their personal and professional lives, Kajol’s support for progressive societal changes further cements her influence beyond the silver screen.