Kareena Kapoor reveals who her ‘favourite couple’ is

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a glimpse of her favourite couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Kareena took to her Instagram, where she shared a picture of Soha and Kunal sitting. In the image, Soha is seen reading a book, while her husband Kunal is listening to her with full attention.

The Bollywood diva captioned the image: “Favourite couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan.”

Kunal and Soha were in a relationship since May 2009. The couple got engaged in July 2014 and got married in Mumbai on January 2015. They welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in September 2017.

On December 8, Kareena celebrated the birthday of her mother-in-law and veteran star Sharmila Tagore.

The actress took to Instagram to wish her mother-in-law on her birthday. She shared a picture of herself with the veteran actress. In the picture, both of them can be seen in comfortable clothing.

“Who’s the coolest Gangsta ever? Do i need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the Best,” she wrote as the caption.

Sharmila is the mother of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, and was a leading star of her generation.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first son Taimur on December 20, 2016. Their second son Jehangir was born on February 21, 2021. Earlier this month, Kareena graced the Red Sea Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She shared on her Instagram, several pictures from her visit to the film festival.

The caption was written: “Red Sea International Film Festival opening night #RedSealFF24 #RedSealFF #TheNewHomeOfFilm @redseafilm”.

Kareena had posted a photo of herself relaxing by the poolside with her pet dog Elvis. The actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a candid click where she was seen soaking up the sun, enjoying quality time with her furry friend.

She wrote in the caption, “Say Hi to Elvis”, followed by heart emoji. In the picture, Bebo was seen lounging comfortably by the pool, her pet dog by her side, as they basked in the warmth of the day. Though the actress didn’t show her face, only her legs were visible in the picture.