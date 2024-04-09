Kishori Shahane shares fond memories and traditions of Gudi Padwa

As the auspicious spring festival of Gudi Padwa approaches today, actress Kishori Shahane has reminisced about the cherished traditions and memories associated with the occasion.

Gudi Padwa heralds the onset of the new year for Hindus, particularly those of Marathi and Konkani descent. For Kishori, who portrays the character of Babita in ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, Gudi Padwa holds immense significance, evoking nostalgia and heartfelt sentiments that span generations.

Expressing her sentiments, Kishori said, “Gudi Padwa holds a special place in my heart. It is a day filled with nostalgia and heartfelt traditions that resonate through generations. From adorning our homes with vibrant Gudis to relishing the rich flavors of traditional delicacies with loved ones, every moment is very special.” For Kishori, one of the highlights of Gudi Padwa is indulging in Puran Poli, a traditional delicacy that she eagerly awaits every year. She fondly recalls the joy of witnessing her mother’s intricate rangoli designs, which epitomize the spirit of togetherness and warmth.

“Gudi Padwa isn’t merely a festival for us Maharashtrians; it’s a symbol of new beginnings,” Kishori emphasized. “Marked by donning fresh attire and invoking the blessings of good fortune, may this Gudi Padwa usher in abundant joy and countless blessings in everyone’s life.”

With her heartfelt reflections, Kishori Shahane encapsulates the essence of Gudi Padwa, celebrating its significance as a time-honored tradition that fosters unity, joy, and new beginnings for families across Maharashtra and beyond.