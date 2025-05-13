‘Legally Yours’ Empowers Indian Women

In a country where legal systems often feel inaccessible and complex, ‘Legally Yours: Every Woman’s Guide to Her Legal Rights’ by Manasi Chaudhari arrives as a powerful tool for women to understand and assert their rights. Released on 11th May 2025 by HarperCollins, this groundbreaking book is the first of its kind in India, written specifically to demystify the laws that affect women’s lives every day.

Manasi Chaudhari, an award-winning lawyer and the founder of Pink Legal—a UN Women-recognised platform—brings clarity to questions many women face but don’t always know how to address. What happens if someone threatens to leak your private photos? Is a live-in relationship recognised legally? What rights do you have to ancestral property or after divorce? Should you sign a prenuptial agreement? In a society where silence is often the default response to injustice, ‘Legally Yours’ helps women find their voice and take action.

This book doesn’t just list legal provisions—it explains them with practical, real-life examples and simple, jargon-free language. From dealing with domestic abuse and workplace harassment to understanding reproductive rights and cyber safety, the book covers an extensive range of issues. It’s designed to be a go-to guide, not only for women in legal trouble but for every woman who wants to be informed and protected. By laying out legal remedies that are both practical and easy to follow, the book transforms legal knowledge into a daily tool of empowerment.

Chaudhari’s motivation stems from her own legal experiences. “In my career as a lawyer, I’ve come across several cases where women in distress were not even aware of their rights or the fact that they could take legal action against their abuser. Hence, they continued suffering in silence,” she says. Her message is clear: knowing your rights is the first step toward empowerment. “Don’t wait until it is too late to take action,” she advises. “When it comes to justice, prevention is better than cure.”

Ridhima Kumar, Commissioning Editor at HarperCollins India, reflects on how the book transformed her own understanding of the law. “As a confident, independent woman, I thought I knew my rights—but I realised there was so much I didn’t. That’s why I believe ‘Legally Yours’ belongs in every home.” She emphasises that while it is written for women, men too will benefit from reading it, especially if they wish to support and stand by the women in their lives.

Manasi Chaudhari is a respected legal voice in India. She holds a master’s degree in law and finance from the University of Oxford and has professional experience across the Hyderabad High Court, Supreme Court, and lower courts. She frequently collaborates with police departments and global brands like Meta, Puma, and Tinder to raise legal awareness through engaging, easy-to-understand campaigns. Named one of India’s top law influencers, her work has been recognised by leading media outlets such as The Times of India, The Hindu, NDTV, Cosmopolitan, and even NASDAQ.

‘Legally Yours’ is not just a book—it’s a movement toward legal empowerment. It encourages every woman to ask questions, seek answers, and never settle for silence. It’s a handbook for justice, a manual for everyday strength, and above all, a reminder that your rights are yours to claim.