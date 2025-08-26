Malavika Mohanan honoured with Shakti award at We Women Want conclave 2025

Beautiful and talented actress Malavika Mohanan has added another feather to her cap with a prestigious recognition. She was recently honoured with the Shakti Award at the We Women Want Conclave 2025, held in New Delhi. The award, which she received in the category of Excellence in Style, celebrates her grace, individuality and the unique charm she brings to the world of cinema and fashion. The moment became even more special as she was felicitated by Congress leader and renowned orator Shashi Tharoor. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Malavika shared her happiness on social media, describing the award as a true honour in her journey as an artist. Known for her effortless elegance and bold choices, the actress has often been admired for seamlessly blending traditional aesthetics with modern flair, making her a style inspiration for many.

On the professional front, Malavika is stepping into a new phase of her career with her Tollywood debut. She will soon be seen alongside superstar Prabhas in the much-anticipated film ‘Raja Saab.’ The recently released teaser of the film has already created a buzz, with Malavika’s stunning presence leaving audiences captivated. Industry watchers believe this project will mark her grand entry into Telugu cinema and open up a new chapter in her journey as a pan-Indian actress.

The Shakti Award recognition further cements Malavika Mohanan’s place not just as a performer but also as a personality who embodies style and strength. As she continues to take bold steps in her career, she remains an inspiration for women who aspire to chase their dreams with confidence and grace.