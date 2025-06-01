Manasi Parekh on balancing creative worlds

Actress, singer, and producer Manasi Parekh is no stranger to donning multiple creative hats—and doing so with remarkable finesse. With her latest Gujarati film, ‘Shubhchintak’, Manasi takes on the challenging dual role of actor and producer, blending artistic passion with strategic vision to shape a story that’s already turning heads.

“Every project I work on introduces me to new people, new perspectives, and new challenges. And all of those experiences come together when I approach a character like Meghna in ‘Shubhchintak’,” she shares. “The layering she needs, the emotional range she has—I’ve drawn from life and everything I’ve lived through as a performer.”

Her deep involvement in ‘Shubhchintak’ reflects her evolution not only as an actor but as a filmmaker shaping the future of regional cinema. “I want Gujarati cinema to reach a level where non-Gujarati people recommend Gujarati films and say, ‘You should watch this, it’s a really good film,’” she says. “Language should never limit good storytelling. That’s the vision Parthiv and I share.”

Working closely with her husband and musical maestro Parthiv Gohil, Manasi brings both heart and discipline to their joint production efforts. “Parthiv and I are artists striving to push boundaries in Gujarati cinema. We aim to take risks and present never-seen-before concepts,” she says. “His support in creative decisions is invaluable.”

Their collaborative spirit guided the film from concept to screen, despite significant hurdles. “The scripting phase alone took nearly a year,” Manasi recalls. “We had 17 different locations, and it’s an expensive film to make. Parthiv focused on the budgeting while I was deeply involved in the creative side—ensuring that we stayed true to the script without compromising quality.”

From casting to sound design and visual aesthetics, Manasi made it a point that ‘Shubhchintak’ didn’t “look like a Gujarati film,” but simply, “a good, well-made film.” The effort paid off. “When Farah Khan saw the trailer, she was impressed. She didn’t even realize it was a Gujarati film until we told her. That’s exactly the reaction we wanted.”

For Manasi, selecting the right stories to produce requires more than a catchy premise. “A story has to be compelling right from the one-liner. But when you dive into a deeper narration, I look for a commercial appeal that’s also dynamic and meaningful,” she explains. “It has to entertain, but also say something.”

Her grounded approach is rooted in a strong support system. “My family—my parents, my husband, and my daughter—are my biggest grounding force,” she says. “They give me a reality check constantly, and I’m grateful for that.”

Having worked in acclaimed films like ‘Kutch Express’, ‘Uri’, ‘Golkeri’, and ‘Jhamkudi’, Manasi knows the value of discipline and staying focused. “When you work hard and work well, opportunities come your way. That’s how I won the National Award. That’s how our films are doing well—by cutting out the frills and focusing on the work.”









The journey of filming ‘Shubhchintak’ brought its own share of unforgettable memories. “We were on the move so much across the 17 locations—I actually lost weight during the shoot!” she laughs. “But the camaraderie on set was beautiful. After long days, we’d celebrate together, and yes—I’d always bring Undhiyu, Dhokla, and Ras for the team. Swapnil loved the Undhiyu!”

One of the more unique challenges? “We were shooting with a one-year-old baby! That’s a different kind of complexity, but it brought so much joy and spontaneity to the project,” she says.

With each role she takes on, Manasi Parekh is not just building her own legacy—she’s clearing a path for future generations of female artists in regional cinema. Passionate, hands-on, and fiercely creative, her journey through ‘Shubhchintak’ is as layered and heartfelt as the film itself.











