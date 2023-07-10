Miss Netherlands 2023: Rikkie Valerie Kolle is the first transgender model to win the illustrious title

Miss Netherlands 2023: Rikkie Valerie Kolle is now carrying the grand title of Miss Netherlands this year, and netizens couldn’t be more excited about it. She has garnered much appreciation, honour and love for her courage and zeal. This 22-year-old transgender model is also a famous actress and a trendy face in the modelling industry in the Netherlands.

Rikkie, right after her win, took to social media to share a series of photos and videos of her winning moment. She put up a long post, but her first sentence will send a glow down your back with pride; she wrote the words: “I DID IT.”

Check out her post here-

In part of her long caption, she also mentioned, “I’m so proud and happy I can’t even describe it. Making my community proud and showing it can be done.



And yes, I’m trans, and I want to share my story, but I’m also Rikkie and that’s what matters to me. Did this on my own and loved every moment of it.”

In several previous interviews, Rikkie mentioned to various media outlets that her journey in this competition was full of ups and downs. However, the immense love and support of her family got her through it all.



It should be noted that Rikkie is only the second transgender contestant to have participated in this competition. In 2018, Angela Ponce from Spain was the first transgender model to enter the competition, and although she didn’t win, she made history with her powerful pose and gait.