Mothers with diabetes: Breaking the cycle for the next generation

Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing health problems in India, and more women of childbearing age are being affected today than ever before. When a woman has diabetes before or during pregnancy, it can impact not just her health but also her baby’s. However, with awareness, good medical care, and lifestyle changes, mothers can break this cycle and protect the next generation from developing the same condition.

How Diabetes Affects Mothers and Babies

Diabetes means the body cannot use sugar properly because of a problem with insulin. When blood sugar stays high during pregnancy, it can affect the baby’s growth. Babies born to mothers with diabetes are often larger in size, which can make delivery difficult. They may also have low blood sugar soon after birth or face a higher risk of becoming overweight and diabetic later in life.

There are two main types of diabetes seen in mothers. One is pre-existing diabetes, where the woman already has diabetes before becoming pregnant. The other is gestational diabetes, which develops during pregnancy and usually goes away after delivery. Both types need careful management to keep blood sugar levels in control.

Breaking the Cycle Before Pregnancy

If a woman has diabetes and plans to have a baby, she should speak to her doctor before conception. Controlling blood sugar before pregnancy can prevent many complications. A healthy diet, regular exercise, and medicines or insulin prescribed by the doctor help in maintaining safe sugar levels. Women who are overweight should try to reach a healthy weight before getting pregnant.

For those who do not have diabetes, regular health check-ups are important especially if they have a family history of the condition. Early screening and lifestyle changes like eating balanced meals, limiting sugary foods, and staying active can delay or even prevent diabetes.

Managing Diabetes During Pregnancy

During pregnancy, the body’s hormones can make it harder to use insulin, leading to high blood sugar. That’s why regular blood sugar testing and close medical supervision are important. Doctors may adjust the diet plan, exercise routine, or insulin dose as needed. A healthy pregnancy diet should include whole grains, vegetables, fruits, proteins, and healthy fats. Eating small meals at regular intervals can help maintain steady blood sugar. Avoiding junk food, fried snacks, and sugary drinks is equally important. Light activities like walking or prenatal yoga, if approved by the doctor, also help control blood sugar naturally.

After Delivery: Continuing the Care

Many women think diabetes ends after childbirth, but that is not always true. Women who had gestational diabetes should get their blood sugar checked regularly because they have a higher chance of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. Breastfeeding helps control blood sugar in mothers and also lowers the baby’s risk of becoming obese or diabetic. New mothers should continue eating healthy and stay active. Even simple habits like daily walks, eating home-cooked food, and reducing stress can make a big difference.

Teaching Healthy Habits to Children

Children learn by watching their parents. Mothers can help break the diabetes cycle by setting a good example. Preparing nutritious meals at home, encouraging children to play outdoors, and reducing screen time can teach them the value of a healthy lifestyle. When families eat together and stay active together, the benefits are long-lasting.

Emotional Support and Awareness

Managing diabetes during pregnancy and motherhood can be stressful. Emotional support from family and doctors helps mothers stay motivated. Hospitals and communities should offer guidance on healthy eating, physical activity, and regular health check-ups. Public awareness programs can teach families that diabetes is preventable and manageable with the right care.

Conclusion

Diabetes may run in families, but it does not have to define their future. By managing diabetes before, during, and after pregnancy, mothers can protect both themselves and their children. With awareness, discipline, and support, it is possible to break the cycle of diabetes and create a healthier future for the next generation.

(writer is a consultant – Endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)