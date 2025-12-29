Mrs India 2025 runner-up Sudipta Dash celebrates success

Hyderabad-based fitness and nutrition consultant Sudipta Dash, who recently brought national recognition to Telangana by securing the Runner-Up title at Mrs India 2025, hosted a Success Meet on Sunday morning at COHORT Coworking, Kondapur. The event, held on December 28, witnessed the participation of fitness enthusiasts, wellness advocates, and well-wishers who came together to celebrate her achievement and draw inspiration from her transformative journey.

Addressing the media, Sudipta reflected on her transition from a corporate professional to a national beauty pageant title holder. An XLRI Jamshedpur alumna with nearly a decade of experience in Human Resources, she spoke candidly about overcoming deeply personal challenges, including postpartum recovery following a C-section and living with endometriosis. She emphasised that structured fitness, mindful nutrition, emotional resilience, and conscious lifestyle choices played a crucial role in her physical and mental healing.

Sharing her story, Sudipta said her journey was never about perfection but about consistency and self-belief. She highlighted how wellness became her anchor during phases when her body and mind felt unfamiliar, helping her rebuild strength and confidence. Today, she said, she stands not just as a title holder, but as a woman who chose healing, balance, and inner strength as the foundation of her success.

Sudipta secured the Mrs India 2025 Runner-Up title at the national finals held in Jaipur on December 21, after six months of disciplined preparation and five days of intense competition.

She was also crowned Mrs India Fit and Fabulous Queen 2025. Representing Telangana, she impressed judges with her clarity of purpose, emotional strength, and authentic presence across multiple rounds.

Now based in Gachibowli, Sudipta is a certified fitness coach and clinical nutritionist who has guided over 2,200 individuals globally. Her work focuses on sustainable health and long-term wellbeing, particularly for women navigating postpartum recovery, hormonal health challenges, lifestyle-related conditions, and mental wellness.

She acknowledged her strong support system, crediting her husband, Devi Prasad Dash, CHRO of Apollo Health and Lifestyle, and her daughter Shanaya Dash for being constant sources of strength and motivation throughout her journey.

Through the Success Meet, Sudipta reiterated her larger mission of being a strong voice for women’s health. She aims to empower women to embrace transformation at every stage of life, aligning with the Mrs India platform’s philosophy of beauty with purpose and meaningful impact.