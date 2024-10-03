Ms. Shikha Goel’s vision for Women's safety: Leading Initiatives in Telangana

In a world where women's safety is a rising cause of concern, Shikha Goel, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is a ray of hope in Telangana. With a steadfast commitment to women's empowerment, Goel has been instrumental in shaping and implementing innovative safety policies that prioritize the protection of women in the region. Her initiatives not only address the immediate concerns surrounding women's safety but also pave the way for a new era of empowerment and equality.

A Visionary Leader

Shikha Goel, who currently serves as the Deputy Inspector General of Police in Hyderabad, has a lot of achievements in her name. She was awarded the prestigious President’s Police Medal for distinguished service on the eve of Republic Day in 2021. This recognition was given for her exceptional contributions to law enforcement over her extensive career, which spans more than 22 years​.

Goel is recognized for her proactive approach to law enforcement and community engagement, particularly in addressing issues related to women's safety and crime prevention. She has always envisioned a society where women feel safe and secure in their environments. Her journey as an IPS officer has been marked by a deep understanding of the challenges faced by women in contemporary society.

Her leadership style emphasizes community involvement, recognizing that effective solutions require collaboration between law enforcement, local communities, and government bodies. By fostering partnerships and creating awareness, she aims to build a safer environment for women across Telangana.

Women’s Safety Initiatives

Under Shikha Goel's leadership, several women’s safety initiatives have been launched in Telangana. One of the most significant programs is the SHE (Safety, Health and Empowerment) Team initiative, which focuses on preventing crimes against women and creating a supportive environment for reporting incidents. Launched in 2018, this team plays a crucial role in addressing women's grievances, ensuring their safety, and promoting gender equality across the state.

Under Shikha Goel’s leadership, the SHE team has implemented numerous innovative strategies, including a dedicated helpline for women in distress, mobile apps for reporting incidents, and awareness campaigns focused on legal rights and self-defence. The team actively collaborates with educational institutions, NGOs, and local communities to foster a safe environment for women. The team also conducts workshops in schools and communities, educating both men and women on the importance of gender equality.

The SHE team has successfully organized workshops and seminars that equip women with essential skills and knowledge, empowering them to stand against violence and discrimination.

Technology for Safety

Ms Shikha Goel has recognised that in today's digital age, technology plays a crucial role in enhancing women's safety and has therefore integrated technology into various safety initiatives.

The ‘Disha App’ launched by the Telangana government, is a prime example of this innovation. This user-friendly app allows women to report incidents of harassment, access emergency contacts, and receive immediate assistance from police personnel. Similarly, the T-Safe App is a ride-monitoring app. It functions as a personal safety app, offering features like emergency alerts, real-time tracking, and direct contact with police authorities. The app can send distress signals to registered contacts or local law enforcement with location information, enabling a quick response in case of emergencies.

By leveraging technology, the initiative empowers women to take control of their safety, thereby creating a proactive approach to preventing violence.

Moreover, Goel has also actively encouraged the use of CCTV surveillance in public spaces. This initiative not only acts as a deterrent for potential offenders but also provides a sense of security for women in their daily lives. By increasing the visibility of law enforcement in public spaces, Goel's safety policies contribute to a more secure environment where women can thrive without fear.

A New Era of Women Empowerment

Shikha Goel's vision for women's safety is not merely about implementing policies but about ushering in a new era of women empowerment. By empowering women to take charge of their safety and well-being, she is actively working towards changing the narrative surrounding women's roles in society.

Moreover, Goel emphasizes the importance of self-defence training for women. This proactive approach not only enhances their physical safety but also contributes to their overall empowerment, allowing them to pursue their dreams and aspirations without fear.

She also emphasizes the importance of education, digital literacy, and access to resources as crucial pillars supporting this movement.

Challenges and Road Ahead

Though Ms Shikha Goel is a prominent police officer who has made significant strides in championing women’s empowerment, her journey has not been without challenges. As an officer working in male-dominated environments, she has had to break stereotypes and confront biases both within the police force and in society. One of the key hurdles she faces is addressing deeply rooted gender inequality and patriarchal attitudes that hinder women's advancement. Cultural barriers, including the stigmatization of women who speak out against violence, are prevalent, making it difficult for women to access justice.

The road ahead involves scaling successful initiatives, expanding educational programs, and fostering greater community involvement.

Shikha Goel is paving the way for a future where every woman can thrive in a safe and supportive environment. Through her dedication and vision, she exemplifies the power of leadership in shaping a new era for women in Telangana and beyond.