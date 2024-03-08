Nandini Agasara sets her sights on gold

Nandini Agasara, the 20-year-old heptathlon prodigy, isn’t your ordinary athlete. Her journey to the podium at the 2023 Asian Games is a testament to the power of hard work, defying odds, and the unwavering support of family. In a candid conversation, Nandini sheds light on her remarkable journey, her inspirations, and her burning desire to achieve even greater feats.



“Standing on the podium with the medal around my neck,” Nandini reminisces, “I couldn’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that led me here.” Her voice reflects a maturity beyond her years. “It was a culmination of years of relentless effort and unwavering dreams.”

Born into a humble background in Karnataka but settled in Hyderabad, Nandini’s life wasn’t paved with privilege. Her father, a tea seller, tirelessly strived to make ends meet, a work ethic that seeped into Nandini’s core. “ My parents instilled in me the value of hard work from a young age,” she says.

Her foray into athletics began in 2018 at the Gachibowli stadium. “It was there that a coach recognised my potential,” Nandini reveals. That recognition would be the spark that ignited her athletic career. However, initial challenges arose. “My parents didn’t have much experience with athletics,” she explains, referring to their apprehension about late-night training sessions. “But with the help of a neighbour, they understood the opportunity I had.” This understanding blossomed into unwavering support, a pillar on which Nandini’s success stands.

National medals and a record-breaking performance at the World U20 Championships followed in quick succession. Yet, the biggest challenge, Nandini admits, “I have been staying focused and pushing myself to improve every single day.”

Her inspiration stems from those closest to her. “My parents, without a doubt,” she declares. “They’ve sacrificed so much for my dreams.” She speaks with immense respect for her mother. “My mother, who tirelessly worked even when she wasn’t feeling well, is my pillar of strength.” Dutee Chand, a fellow athlete, finds mention as well. “Her dedication and hard work have been a huge inspiration.”

Nandini says, “Additionally, I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Pullela Gopichand Sir, My Coach, who is Dronacharyana Awardee, Ramesh Nagapuri is a Chief Athletics Coach (Juniors), Social Welfare Association, Lakshya Foundation and Celebrate Sports for supporting me.”

As a role model for young athletes, especially young women in India, Nandini’s message is powerful. “Never give up on your dreams,” she emphasizes. “Work hard, be determined, and believe in yourself. Women are strong and capable of achieving anything we set our minds to.” Looking towards the future, her gaze is unwavering. “The Asian Games medal is just the beginning,” she asserts. “My ultimate goal is to compete at the Olympics and bring home a medal for India.” Nandini Agasara’s story is more than just an athletic achievement. It’s a testament to the human spirit’s ability to overcome obstacles and chase dreams with unwavering determination. As she sets her sights on the Olympics, the world eagerly awaits her next chapter.