Parineeti Chopra celebrates ‘Christmas on set’

Actress Parineeti Chopra shared a glimpse of the celebration of Christmas on the sets of her upcoming film.

Parineeti took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a handful of pictures and videos from the sets of her undisclosed project.

She first shared a picture from her dressing area, where on the table a handmade Christmas tree made out of paper was put alongside several make-up products. She captioned it as “Christmas on set today.”

The actress then shared a photograph of Christmas themed donuts. The next was a photograph of Parineeti looking into the camera and smiling. The last was a video from what seems to be a post pack-up with the entire crew wearing Santa hats.

The shoot has been keeping the actress very busy as she has been working during the night as well. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her ‘night shoot ritual’, which included gorging on some noodles.

On her Instagram stories, Parineeti posted a picture of three plates of Maggies noodles and she wrote “Night shoot rituals” alongside it.

She then shared that he packed up early in the morning at 7. The actress shared a glimpse of her going back home during sunrise and captioned it: “Packup” with a timestamp of “7.18 AM”.

The wife of politician Raghav Chaddha had previously talked about how much she dislikes night shifts.

Parineeti had shared a video, where she could be seen making a sad face and wrote, “The hate for night shifts is real.”

Another video was captioned, “Aaj night shift hai bachaooo dostoo.” On the professional front, Parineeti’s last work was in the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer biopic “Amar Singh Chamkila,” directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the film, Parineeti played the role of Amarjot Kaur, the wife of the controversial singer Chamkila.