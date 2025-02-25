Preity Zinta takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta joined the billions of devotees who took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actress dropped a picture of herself from the Maha Kumbh Mela. She was seen with a garland around her neck and tika on her forehead.

“All roads lead to the Maha Kumbh...Satyam Shivam Sundaram”, Preity Zinta wrote in the caption.

Apart from Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar also visited Maha Kumbh on Monday. Katrina Kaif was seen there with her mother-in-law. Numerous other big wigs from Bollywood such as Sonali Bendre, Vidyut Jammwal, Boney Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur, and Chandan Roy Sanya took a dip in the holy waters of Maha Kumbh in last few weeks.

In an earlier post, Preity Zinta recently fired back at the trolls questioning her opinion and choices with Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue from their film “Veer Zara.”

Addressing the trolls questioning her decision to marry Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta posted an iconic SRK dialogue on social media, “Kabhi bhi ek dost ki zarurat pade to yaad rakhiyega, ki sarhad paar ek aisa shakhs hai jo aap ke liye apni jaan bhi de dega” (“Whenever you need a friend, remember that there is someone across the border who would give their life for you.”)

Work-wise, Preity Zinta is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Lahore 1947.” Touted to be a period drama, the project will feature Sunny Deol as the lead.

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut in 1998 with ‘Dil Se’. She later went on to do many successful films like ‘Veer-Zara’, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, ‘Koi Mil Gaya’.