Prepping for hair colour? This 30-minute ritual could save your strands from damage

Hair is a powerful medium for self-expression, and there’s no better way to make a statement than with colour. From subtle highlights to bold, vibrant hues, your hair is the ultimate canvas for showing the world who you truly are.

With the festive season around the corner, it may seem like the perfect time to get that fresh hair colour which will make you stand out at celebrations and gatherings. However, while your hair undergoes a colour transformation, it is important to understand how it can affect your hair’s health and what you can do to prevent it.

How does hair colouring impact your hair?

Hair colours may make the tresses dry and rough, which are prone to breakage. Repeated colouring could make your hair dull and frizzy and your hair may need special care to protect from being frizzy and damaged.

The good news? You don’t have to choose between stunning colour and healthy hair.

Here’s how you can care for your hair before you colour it

Start with a regular hair oiling routine a few weeks before your colouring appointment to build strength from within and minimise the damage. Regular hair oiling improves the overall strength of your hair. It also helps in preventing your hair from losing its essential proteins. Maintaining a regular hair oiling routine ensures it remains nourished and hydrated.

One of the most effective ways to strengthen your hair before colouring is by using a coconut-based hair oil. Its molecular structure allows it to penetrate up to 10 layers deep into the hair shaft unlike most oils that sit on the surface. Rich in lauric acid, coconut-based hair oil helps prevent protein loss and strengthens hair from the inside out. Its low molecular weight and straight, linear structure make it uniquely capable of nourishing hair from within, providing lasting protection and resilience even while you continue to enjoy your vibrant hair colours.

All you need is just 30 minutes of application before you shampoo your hair to get the intense nourishment your hair needs, making it soft, manageable and healthier.

The next time you find yourself worried about the damage caused by hair colours, invest some time in a hair oiling routine to prepare and strengthen your hair before you decide to refresh your colour. This easy ritual is a small step that can make a big difference — reducing dryness, breakage, and dullness that could follow colouring.

Let your hair carry the glow of health and resilience, shining bright with every shade you wear.

(The writer is a, EVP – R&D, Product Development (Nourishment) and Packaging, Marico Limited, and Hair Expert, Parachute Advansed)