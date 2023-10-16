Raising skin donation awareness among acid attack victims

In a heartwarming initiative, Wyndow Entertainments has started the “Miss and Mrs. Golden Face of South India 2023” beauty pageant with a great social cause, aiming to spread awareness about skin donation within the acid attack survivor community.

The curtain raised on this noble program with successful auditions held at Lemon Tree Gachibowli, Hyderabad on October 14. Auditions for candidates hailing from Chennai, Bangalore, and Kochi have also been completed, paving the way for a diverse array of participants.

The grand finale of this extraordinary event is scheduled to take place in Chennai during the first week of November, where acid attack survivors will stand in unity with the contestants. The event has garnered substantial attention, with the presence of numerous media personalities and renowned film stars who passionately support this noble cause.

Gopinath Ravi and Saravanan, the founders and managing directors of Wyndow Entertainments, have displayed an unprecedented act of empathy and commitment by pledging to donate their skin alongside the participating models. Their gesture is a testament to the depth of their dedication to this vital cause.

As the beauty pageant progresses with its noble mission, it is hoped that this remarkable initiative will inspire similar programs in the future. The success of these competitions organized around such a noble idea would undoubtedly mark a significant step forward in addressing critical social issues.

This pageant is more than just a showcase of beauty; it’s a celebration of resilience, compassion, and the strength of unity in the face of adversity. This heartwarming event promises to leave an indelible mark in the hearts of its participants and spectators alike.