Raja Kumari reveals what drew her to spirituality
Singer-songwriter Raja Kumari, who is known for ‘City Clums’, ‘Jawan Title Track’ and others, recently released her album ‘Kashi to Kailash’. The singer described it as a deeply personal and spiritual project inspired by Lord Shiva. She also shared that it was Bholenath who led her to spirituality.
Talking about how she was drawn to spirituality, she said, “This album is something that I was called to make. Certain events in my life, like the cancellation of my tour two years ago, led me towards spirituality. After that, I kept getting visions of Kedarnath Temple, so I didn’t waste time and visited the shrine. As I stood before Lord Shiva, I asked what I should do next, and the answer was clear—surrender. Since then, I knew this was the first project I had to create.”
Timed with Maha Shivratri, the album reflects her journey of faith, devotion, and transformation. Her classical roots play a significant role in the album, especially in ‘The Destroyer’.
She further mentioned, “Shiv Tandav has always been a dance I loved as a child. Dressing as Shiva, enacting destruction and creation, it’s always been a part of me. I incorporated the jati from my childhood compositions to honor my years of training”.
She also ensured proper pronunciation of Sanskrit verses, believing that “there’s a different energy when you speak the words correctly.”
For Raja Kumari, Maha Shivratri is now deeply personal.
“I spend the night in meditation, receiving the high-frequency energies of this sacred time. As a hopeless romantic, I’m also inspired by Shiva and Parvati’s love story, which led me to observe the Sola Somvaar Vrat. I want this album to be a part of people’s celebrations”, she added.